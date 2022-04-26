PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Police Chief Matt Conrad is considering joining the SkillBridge program that allows military members to apply for an internship with the borough.
“There’s a program in the military called SkillBridge. It allows military members to apply for, at no cost to the borough, internship for up to six months of their service,” Conrad said.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, and sends the soldiers to job shadow or intern with different companies.
“The Department of Defense invests tens of thousands of dollars in training for its service members. This formal training is supplemented by extensive on-the-job training and accumulated hands-on experience gained throughout the service member’s career,” the SkillBridge website reads.
The program is meant to make transition back into civilian life easier, and offer a path into the workforce in a seamless way. Some SkillBridge providers and partners also extend the offer to the military spouses.
Conrad said he found out about it through a local soldier who is a Marine and would like to intern for the police department. The interested person would intern with the department from Monday through Friday.
He said the department could use some of the help on administration tasks, and it would be no cost to the borough. Those participating through SkillBridge are also still covered under the federal government for insurance purposes, so this would not be a concern of the borough either.