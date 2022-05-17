PUNXSUTAWNEY — The George C. Brown Community Pool in Punxsutawney received a donation of $5,795 from the Pennsylvania Skill charitable donation fund to pay for several necessary items and upgrades.
Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole, or SPLASH, was recommended to apply for the funds through Pennsylvania Skill by Bob Cardamone. The pool was anticipating additional expenses this year, not part of the annual budget, which is what the donation will cover.
“We have to fundraise $40,000 a year just to break even, just to cover our chemicals and payroll, and any other expenses that might pop up,” said Denise Geist, SPLASH volunteer.
Items include Virginia Graeme Baker Act-compliant drain covers, which prevent entrapment hazards caused by the powerful suction from the water circulation system, a new rescue backboard, four new rescue tubes, three new lifeguard umbrellas, two Stenner Solution pumps, five shade umbrellas, and two replacement ladders.
The drain covers have a six-year life span and the pool is required by law to replace them this year. The backboard is decades old, and a new one will be much lighter and easier to use in an emergency situation, according to Geist. The pool also uses four Stenner pumps to add chlorine and muriatic acid to the water to keep it safe for swimming. Replacing two of them will keep the chemicals in balance.
“The shade umbrellas and ladders are items that the patrons will notice and see the improvements,” the application reads.
Joe Weidner with Pennsylvania Skill came to present the check to Geist on behalf of SPLASH. Weidner said PA Skill typically gives out donations in the $5,000 to $10,000 range.
Weidner said the program began a few years ago, and really took off during the pandemic.
“We gave, I think $250,000 to Pennsylvania food banks, and that goes out statewide. Typically our grants are not that large… but we give to municipalities, police, fire, EMS, and a lot of charitable groups as well. Our games are located in VFWs so we do a ton with veterans,” Weidner said.
He said the skill games have been “a lifeline” for fraternal clubs because they are required to give a portion of the money from small games of chance to charities, whereas the money from skill game machines can be used for improvements and repairs of the facility, or anything the organization wants.
Weidner also encourages every organization to apply for funds yearly, saying he can’t guarantee they’ll get it every year but the application process is an easy one.
He clarified that PA Skill games are only machines manufactured by Miele Manufacturing and Pace-O-Matic. Miele is based in Williamsport and Pace-O-Matic does the software, and is based in Duluth, Georgia.
“Several courts have adjudicated us legal, so we’re not covered under the gaming act…And we really wanted to make sure that part of what we do is being a good corporate citizen and that’s why we do the checks. We gave away a million dollars last year,” Weidner said.
He said since the manufacturing is all done in Williamsport, the games support local jobs, and the company sources as many of the materials as it can from other Pennsylvania companies. The wood comes from Lancaster, the paint from Pittsburgh, the screws from Williamsport, and so on. Weidner said “it’s really a Pennsylvania-driven business.”
Applications for funds can be found on Miele Manufacturing’s website, mielemfg.com under the charitable donation tab.