PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two members of Punxsutawney PRIDE requested permission from the Punxsutawney Borough Council for the organization to paint groundhogs on the crosswalks in town to further the promotion of Punxsutawney Phil for tourism.
Katie Laska and Mary Mack spoke on behalf of PRIDE during the council meeting Monday evening, bringing the organization’s idea for groundhog crosswalks to the council.
“As you know, PRIDE works to support our community which includes tourism, and the promotion of the groundhog is part of that. We would like your help to add the groundhog image to some of the crosswalks,” Mack said.
They had examples of what they are planning for the crosswalks to show the council. The group would provide the stencil and use white road paint for the image.
“We will try to do it during low traffic times and we will have enough people there then to get it done quickly,” Mack said.
They are hoping to have this project done before the July festival period, and said they would plan to start as soon as weather allows. She said the group realizes they can’t paint these on any crosswalks on the state roads.
The group plans to do “as many as we could” on the side streets and around Barclay Square. Laska said the group will provide all the supplies for the project.
“If you find a place to buy road paint, can you let us know, because we haven’t had paint to paint our crosswalks for a long time,” Council President Jim Bianco said.
Mack explained PRIDE was requesting permission, and had planned to ask for the white paint from the borough. Borough Manager Toby Santik said he had no update on the borough receiving road paint.
Councilman Eric Story later suggested asking PennDOT if they had any old road paint the group could have.
Laska asked if PRIDE found the paint on their own, if they could still have permission to move forward with the project.
“We believe that maybe adding you groundhog images… will be a real positive project,” Mack said.
The council approved this project to move forward if the group finds road paint.