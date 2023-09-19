PUNXSUTAWNEY — Reading Under the Lights returns again to the Punxsutawney Area School District this Wednesday with an evening of educational fun.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at the high school’s Jack LaMarca Stadium. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and some books to lay out on the field and enjoy the evening.
The event is hosted by the Title I Department each year, which also makes sure to include other engaging activities for students leading up to the group book read aloud. Some of the activities planned for this year include a book related craft, STEM color exploration activities, public library card sign up (must have photo ID), a snack provided by the Parent-Teacher Organization, and reading books as a family on the field.
This year’s group book is “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Oliver Jeffers. This book is about a boy named Duncan and his box of crayons that have had enough with how they are used. The book follows along as Duncan listens to his crayon’s complaints and looks for a way to fix them so he can continue to draw.
Daywalt has a history of writing for Disney and Universal Studios on favorites such as “Timon and Pumba,” “Buzz Lightyear,” and “Woody Woodpecker.”
He wrote his debut picture book “The Day the Crayons Quit” in 2013, which spent a year on the New York Times Bestseller list at No. 1. This book also has a sequel called “The Day the Crayons Came Home,” which also spent a year as a NYT Bestseller.
Daywalt has 65 awards for his children’s writing, including the E.B. White Read Aloud Award.
The evening is scheduled to finish up around 7:30 p.m., and a rain date is set for Tuesday, Oct. 10 with a location to be determined.