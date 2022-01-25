PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation has transferred its Revolving Loan Fund to the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce to better aid the businesses in town.
The chamber will now be administering the loan program to local eligible businesses. The two boards recently met and began the process of transferring the fund.
The low-interest Revolving Loan Fund was established by PRDC in 2001 with funds awarded by the USDA. The PRDC made seven loans to six businesses for the purchase of machinery and equipment, with an emphasis on job creation or retention.
The PRDC board recently decided to hand the program over to the chamber as a more appropriate organization to administer the funding. The belief of the board is that the chamber’s close contact with local business owners, and potential business projects, will be more insightful for the program.
“Through the years, the PRDC was able to award funds to local businesses through the RLF. Our initial award was $150,000, and through the process of loaning out the funding, the monies have now fully revolved. The $191,399 that we are transferring to the chamber will remain in the community to be utilized for local business projects. It made sense to both boards that the chamber administer the funding,” Frank Roberts, PRDC president, said.
The eligible projects for the RLF include the purchase of machinery and equipment, and loan requests may not exceed 50 percent of total project costs with the maximum loan amount being $50,000.
The PRDC has previously partnered with the chamber, most recently to provide five $3,000 grants to local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The chamber board is very pleased to take over the administration of the RLF in order to advance economic development in the Punxsutawney area. Daily, the chamber is in contact with local businesses and potential business projects. We encourage interested businesses to contact the chamber for program guidelines and an application,” Katie Laska, chamber president, said.
Interested businesses can contact the chamber at 814-938-7700 for more details.