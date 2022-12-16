PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council heard from a concerned citizen, Joe Ferrara, regarding the regular flooding of the alley he lives on with an elderly relative.
Ferrara has approached the council previously about this flooding issue, and said he signed up to speak again because nothing has been done to fix the issue since he was there last. Ferrara lives on a brick alley, Sugar Alley, where he has lived for 32 years.
“There is a recurring problem with standing water on both sides of the alley, and sometimes it’s as deep as six inches, almost to the top of the curb. It extends from Church Street toward Morrison, sometimes as much as 75 feet. It almost covers the entire alley,” Ferrara said.
The primary entrance to his home is the rear door, which faces the alley. He said his elderly mother-in-law lives with him, and is handicapped. He is concerned about her having to walk through the water to go anywhere.
Ferrara said he came before the council about three years ago, and was promised something would be done to fix the issue, but instead “it’s only getting progressively worse.” He said Dec. 6 there was standing water in the alley, and temperatures dropped below freezing causing a public safety issue.
“There is a fair amount of pedestrian traffic as well as vehicular traffic on this alley from Morrison Avenue and the alley that goes through the Methodist Church, it connects with our alley. It’s a shortcut to Church Street and then (Route) 119 when traffic is backed up” Ferrara said.
He said the issue is because the storm drain on the alley is higher than the alley itself, and therefore won’t drain water. He claimed the entire alley needs to be reengineered to fix the issue.
“We’ve called. We’ve called and we’ve called, my mother-in-law calls, she’s called a number of times whenever it’s a hazardous condition, and we haven’t gotten any results and then last week headlines in the paper ‘million dollar grant awarded for solar panels’ and then you’ve got to come up with another million and I’m thinking ‘wow that’s nice, solar panels and you’ve got a serious public safety issue that’s not being addressed,’” Ferrara said.
Borough Manager Toby Santik said an engineer from the EADS Group looked at the alley and suggested two catch basins right off of Church Street, two more in the middle of the alley, and one more at the corner to tie into the line that runs to Mahoning Creek. He said this would cost $78,000, whereas the solar panel farm is being funded mostly through grants.
Several other possible solutions were discussed before a motion on the issue was finally made by Councilman Nathan Frankenberger. Frankenberger first asked if the council should use the plans from the previous engineer’s visit, or to have an engineer come draw up new plans for an updated cost. Santik said the engineer would be able to come look again before construction season started again.
“I move that Sugar Alley be engineered so we can address the standing water situation,” Frankenberger said.
This was approved by the council.
“I don’t expect Interstate 80, and I certainly appreciate budgetary restrictions and constraints, we all have them especially now with inflation. So, whatever cost effective, and I’m fully on board with being cost effective, as long as it rectifies the problem,” Ferrara concluded.