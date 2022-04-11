PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several residents addressed the Punxsutawney Area School Board during the Thursday evening committee meeting regarding the west end tennis courts, and possible uses for them.
The first to speak was Carol Roberts with the Punxsutawney Pickleball group, asking if the group could use the tennis courts.
“Pickleball is growing rapidly across the United States and certainly across our area for many reasons, but I think one of the main ones is that people of all ages are playing pickleball, and that’s certainly true of our Punxsutawney Pickleball Club,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the group started with just a few members teaching themselves the sport with the intention of traveling to DuBois or Indiana to play with an already established group. Not long after, word spread and there are now about 20 regular members who play in Punxsutawney.
The problem they face is a space to play with the number of people now in the group. They were first playing at the Punxsutawney Community Center, then moved to the Big Run War Memorial. Roberts said they would like to get back to Punxsutawney and an outdoor area would give them more space.
“We would like to move our business, our sport, bring our time and effort back to town. We would like to be right here at west end, using the tennis court here in the back,” Roberts said. “We would like to paint lines for four courts on the tennis court.”
Next to speak was Bill Uzzo, who also addressed the west end tennis courts, giving some of the background on the courts. He said it was reconstructed in 1992, and it could be resurfaced and last another 15 years.
The final speaker, who signed up for a 10-minute speaking time, was Patrick Mowrey, who again spoke about the tennis courts. Mowrey explained he has played and coached tennis for many years, and still enjoys playing despite his three knee replacements.
Mowrey said he played on the courts and won his first tournament on them. He said Punxsutawney used to have courts where IUP is that are now gone, there used to be three courts at Harmon Field that are now gone, and now only have the west end courts.
“As Bill (Uzzo) said, the base is in excellent shape. All that would need to be done is to scrape some of it off and resurface it,” Mowrey said.
He offered to have someone he knows who resurfaces tennis courts give an estimate to the school for the work. He said repairing the tennis courts would offer lifetime sports for Punxsutawney students and residents.
He also likened the pickleball boom to the tennis boom in the 80s, and agreed he would like to see pickleball and tennis accommodated.
“I hate to see these courts gone. It’s not for me because I’ve already had my day in the sun. I’m talking about future generations to come… It’d be nice if a kid could have tennis or pickleball and enjoy it the rest of their life,” Mowrey said.
Toward the end of the meeting, board member Matt Kengersky asked if there were any plans for the tennis court the board was unaware of. Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said there are no plans.
He said when the school district consolidated, the decision was made not to put any more resources into them because “they’re not going to be used by students anymore.” He also said it could be included under old business to discuss next month.
Several board members expressed interest in discussing the topic further, and board president Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said she would like to see a proposal from the interested group for the project.