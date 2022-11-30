PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Rotary Club Circle of Trees held its official tree lighting ceremony following the Home for the Holidays Parade.
Rotary Club President Roque Carrasco thanked everyone for participating and the sponsors of this year’s circle of trees.
“The theme for this year’s Circle of Trees event was a rock n’ roll Christmas. We had two groups as usual, an adult group and a youth group,” Carrasco said.
Each of the groups were assigned a Christmas song to be the theme of their tree. The judging was completed by the Punxsutawney Garden Club.
“Very special thanks to them as well for participating and helping pick these fabulous winners out of all these really great trees,” Carrasco said.
Special guest State Rep. Brian Smith attended to do the official lighting of the community tree.
The winners of this year’s Circle of Trees are the following;
Youth Division
- Punxsutawney Christian School with “Rock n’ Roll Christmas”
- SSCD with “Jingle Bell Rock”
- Rainbow Express Preschool with “The Man with All the Toys”
Adult Division
- PRIDE with “Santa Baby”
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital with “All I Want for Christmas is You”
- Snacks to Grow On with “Marshmallow World”