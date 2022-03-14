PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Rotary Club members have been busy for the past month preparing for its annual radio auction which will be held on Saturday, March 19. Wendy Perry and Bob Lott, co-chairpersons for the auction, said things are falling nicely into place for another successful fund raiser this year.
Perry said that, as in years past, the success of this event is due to the generous donations of local businesses and individuals. And once again, the benefactors of Rotary’s labors will be the 30 to 40 various area organizations which receive 100% of the profits.
Of course, the auction will not be successful without the bidders who buy the items. Lott stated, “I see two types of bidders –those who are looking for a bargain and those who want to help us make a profit. We need both of them. Competition is the key. We need to have at least two bidders who want an item so the price goes up. Without that second bidder, very good deals can be had.”
Lott continued, “Personally, if there’s an item that I am going to buy anyway, such as a $50 gift card to a restaurant, I will start the bidding at $45 to lessen the number of phone calls to build up to that. That way we usually get near 100% of face value. And to be fair, in-house bidding ends with two minutes to go in each segment.”
Auction items may be inspected Friday evening before the auction from 5 to 7 p.m. at Krise Transportation, 1325 Scotland Avenue Extension. To view pictures and listings go to www.punxsyrotary.com or tune in to www.facebook.com/punxsutawneyrotary for live auction activity.
The auction will be broadcast live from Krise Transportation where items may be picked up after the auction ends. Tune in to WPXZ 104.1 FM to hear the complete auction starting at 9 a.m.
Call 814-503-0664 on auction day to receive a bidder number and to place your bid.