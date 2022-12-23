PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is almost complete, and is still shy of the goal.
The branch is a few substantial donations from meeting its goal of $30,000.
The Salvation Army provides aid such as food, education, rent/utility assistance, spiritual guidance, and more to individuals and families in need all year long.
“As the organization did not meet their goal last year, it’s imperative that we are funded to do what we are known for doing and what we love doing; serving others.”, said Lt. Matt Stacy, command head of the Punxsutawney Corps.
You can donate online, send a check, or stop by the office and drop off your donation in time to help the organization meet its $30,000 goal.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign runs up to Christmas Eve. If you are considering a donation, they will accept them at the red kettles located at Walmart and Shop ‘n Save, online, and in person.