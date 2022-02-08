PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army will be starting a new youth program, Club 316, later this week and Lieutenants Stacy and Matt Stacy are eager to work with local children.
The club is free to register, with the lieutenants only asking people to consider financially supporting the programs to keep them “optimally exciting and beneficial to kids well into the future.” The first day of the program will be Wednesday, Feb. 9.
“It’s going to start Feb. 9 and we’re going to open our doors at 3:45 p.m. for any of the children who are registered who want homework help. Our doors are going to be open and tables are going to be set up and we’re going to be able to help them with homework,” Matt Stacy said.
Club 316 also offers programs for children to earn badges and learn important life skills. The first badge will be baking, and will take place through February. Children will learn different baking measurements and get to bake something. The next badge will be “handyman” and children will learn how to do some small things around the house like patch drywall. April’s badge will be for gardening.
Stacy Stacy said hopefully the children will be able to take a trip to Lowe’s at the end of the handyman badge, and then to a local greenhouse for the gardening badge.
“Another cool thing about Club 316 is the kids earn badges. So, they’ll get a sash, they’ll earn badges to put on their sash… and sometimes throughout the year the Salvation Army has special meetings out at our camp for them where they can earn special badges we might not be able to cover here,” Stacy Stacy said.
Club 316 will be a weekly program, with the exception of holidays, and will finish at 7 p.m. The first season is limited to 25 participants. While registration is free, parents will still have to sign some forms giving the Salvation Army permission to transport, teach and feed children.
“It’s an exciting program, it’s fun, it’s hands-on. It’s not just sitting at a table all night. Matt and I love it,” Stacy Stacy said.
The Stacys are also accepting competent volunteers to help support leadership as they facilitate the programs, serve meals, clean and more. They said the program can “run efficiently” with 10 volunteers.
Registration forms can be found on the Punxsutawney Salvation Army website, tsapunxsy.wordpress.com.