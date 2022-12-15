PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army experienced a spike in donations during the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge on Dec. 9, raising a total $12,793 including the matching funds from the day.
It was revealed that the broader Salvation Army would match any Red Kettles participating in the challenge. Lt. Matt Stacy garnered the assistance of the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, the Punxsutawney Salvation Army Advisory Board, Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church members and even his own kids to help raise as much funding as they could in one day.
Thanks to the generosity of the people of Punxsutawney, the Red Kettles generated $6,396.76, that will be matched for a total of $12,793.52.
“Though this doesn’t get us straight to our goal of $30,000, it is certainly a boon to our fundraising. We all felt the excitement of raising that much in one day. All this money is going to support programs that help people in need and we’re excited for that,” Stacy said.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign runs up to Christmas Eve. If you are considering a donation, they will accept them at the red kettles located at Walmart and Shop ‘n Save, online, and in person.