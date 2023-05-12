PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board approved several administrative changes during its voting meeting Tuesday, as well as stating the discussion of banned books will be added to the agenda for the June committee meeting.
Under the personnel report, roll call votes were held for several items, including hiring an assistant principal for the high school, transferring the current elementary school assistant principal to the high school, and changing Principal Manny Barbazzeni’s title at the high school.
The first motion was to hire Kyle Gordon as an assistant principal at the high school with a start date after July 1, with total compensation of $80,000. Gordon was previously the assistant principal at Brookville Area High School. This was approved with one dissenting vote from Board Member Janey London.
The second motion to transfer Sheena Smelko from the elementary school to assistant principal at the high school, effective July 1 at a total compensation of $85,000 was also approved, with a dissenting vote from London.
The final motion was to change Barbazzeni from co-principal to principal of the high school, effective July 1 with a total compensation of $113,155.18, again with London giving a negative vote.
This changes the model of the high school administration from two co-principals and one assistant principal to two assistant principals and one principal.
“So we went from three administrators to three administrators, the titles have changed and the duties slightly. Manny is the sole leader at the high school now, and prior to that he was a co-leader when we had two principals. So now there’s going to be one principal, two assistant principals, which is the more traditional model that we’ve had in years prior,” said Matt Kengersky, board president.
He said the board was more comfortable with this model of administration at the high school. He said the board will now deal with the opening that will be created at the elementary school with Smelko moving to the high school.
Banned books
Kengersky said the discussion of banned books in the school library and curriculum will be put on the agenda for the June meeting. Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski declined to make a comment about this topic, instead saying it will be discussed in June.
Board Member Deneen “Deedee” Evans, who raised the topic, did provide further information about where she got the list she is using, and why she called for the discussion after the board adjourned for the evening.
Evans again clarified the three main books she is concerned about are “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Kite Runner,” which are taught in a contested literature course offered at PAHS.
She said she found these books with a Google search of “the 50 most banned books,” and added that the three above books might not be the only ones on the list in the school library, but that they are the ones taught.
Though parents have to sign a permission slip for students to take the course, Evans said she is hoping to get the class removed entirely from the curriculum.
She added that she did not feel having a permission slip for the course was enough, and that the school “should not be subjecting our kids to this kind of sexual content, there’s profanity, there’s racism…”
When asked if she planned to read any of the books before the June meeting, Evans said “I have extensive –on that 50 most banned books, it goes down page by page what is in those books. No, I have not read them…”
She further said the books are available in the library for students to check out without parental permission.
“These books are teaching sexually explicit graphic acts of sexual activity, racism, promoting violence, profanity, and nudity. I want them to look at it themselves. There’s several other books that need to be banned due to the same content below, and these three are the ones that are in our curriculum,” Evans said.
Evans said she has not spoken with any of the students who have taken the class, and said she is going by the fact that she would not want her kids to be subjected to this class or content. When asked if she saw any benefit to students discussing such topics in a classroom setting, Evans said “if the parents want to explain things to them, it should be the parent that explains this type of content with their children. Not us providing it for them.”
She said students could still get the books outside of school, but she didn’t want the school to provide the material to them.
The school board’s June meeting will be June 1 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, followed by a voting meeting June 6 at 6 p.m. at the same location.