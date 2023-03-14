PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board met for a budget workshop last Thursday, looking at an overview of past budgets and expected revenues and expenses for the 2023-24 school year.
Led by Business Manager Susan Robertson, this meeting was the first look at a possible budget and a chance for the board to evaluate the needs of the district.
“The official budget will be presented on April 5, up until then and even after, it is still a work in progress until approved in June,” Robertson said.
Some preliminary discussions about the need for a tax increase were discussed, a topic which seemed to divide the board between concern for students and concern for taxpayers.
Major factors in the discussion of a possible tax increase were the basic education funding from the state, and the prospect of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding going away in 2025 and the programs it has funded so far.
Robertson said the board hasn’t had a tax increase since 2018 and that an increase would result in more funding from the state level as well. This is because in the formula used, one of the factors is “local effort.” This could include if the school is increasing local real estate taxes to meet the demand.
“So if you don’t do that, then your revenue stays stagnant,” Robertson said. “So for every 2 percent of revenue you increase, you get 1 percent of that... Now it’s not a lot but adds up year after year.”
Robertson said the district is not “in jeopardy of losing any (funding); you’re not going to see increase” when it comes to basic education funding. If the district would increase local taxes by 2 percent, the money this would generate with the additional 1 percent from basic ed funding would be about $400,000, according to Robertson.
“I have a real hard time going to the public and saying ‘hey we’re spending $38 million in 2018 and now…we’re spending $56 million and we want to raise taxes. I would much much rather go back and cut expenses by $400,000 than raise taxes,” said Board President Matt Kengersky.
He also pointed to the fact Robertson has been doing her job “so well” that the board has consistently had a budget surplus of $400,000 or more for the last five years.
“She’s been killing it, she’s been doing great. She’s been doing too good, she’s been with a better than expected budget… it’s not bad, but we can’t ask the taxpayers to pay for us to be less nervous about our expenses,” Kengersky said.
Robertson said a large portion of this increase is because the ESSERs money has to be included in the budget. She later said she wasn’t telling the board it needed a tax increase this year to pay for expenses, but rather to look at being responsible in the future.
“Maybe we wait until next year when the ESSERs funds are gone and we see which of those programs we want to keep,” Robertson said.
Board members Janey London and Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said this has been the board’s mentality for several years. All of the ESSERs money has to be allocated by September 2024 and spent by December 2024.
The ESSERs money has not only been used for programming in the district, but also to hire several social and behavioral specialists and therapists. She said these are things the administration and board will have to consider making district funded once the ESSER money is gone
“I know tax increases are always hard to talk about, but I don’t want to ever see us get to the point of where all of a sudden we need a huge tax increase,” Robertson said.
London said she would not vote in favor of any cuts that would impact the students’ educational experience, and her and Depp-Hutchinson both expressed concerns for the programs currently funded by ESSERs.
“The sixth grade transition day has apparently been wonderful for the kids going to seventh grade, this Camp Kindergarten has really helped out… These things could disappear if there’s not a new source of funding,” Depp-Hutchinson said.
London also questioned what behavioral and social support staff are funded through ESSERs and the number of students in the district who benefit from them.
Following the meeting, Kengersky gave his final takeaways from this first preliminary meeting.
“The administration has done a good job of keeping expenses below budget, or what’s happened in prior years, is revenues exceed budget. So, if that would continue I think we have enough room to not raise taxes, but I’m only one vote,” Kengersky said.
A preliminary budget will be posted in April for the public to view. The board will review possible budget cuts in April to help board members decide if they will raise taxes or not. May will be the final budget review, so there are still several meetings until final decisions are made.