PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a “Meet the Candidates” night at the Eagles on Wednesday, welcoming school board candidates to answer questions of the community.
In attendance on the ballot for Punxsutawney Area School Board were Doug Blose, Jessica Smith, Deneen “Dee Dee” Evans, Lisa Gourley, Cindy Taylor, Sally Villella, David Wachob, and Tim Meterko. Not present but on the ballot was Trevor Yount.
The first hour of the evening was dedicated to the school board candidates who fielded questions about the budget, accepting federal funds, what they perceive as the biggest challenge facing schools, and how to handle transparency as a board.
Of the candidates, Evans and Wachob are running for reelection, and were able to offer their record on the board so far on some of the matters. Each candidate was given a few minutes to introduce themselves to the audience before the questions began.
Jefferson County Republican Committee Chair Chad Horner asked of the candidates, “What do you think the biggest challenge facing the school district is and how do you plan to address it?” This opened the floor for the candidates to talk about whatever they felt most passionate about for the district.
First to answer was Blose, who said “the whole agenda of equity” is coming to the area. He referenced House Bill 300, which he said addresses “gender issues” and allows transgender students to use the bathrooms of the gender they identify as.
“To me, it doesn’t matter how a board member feels about that personally, we’d have to think about rights as well. Women have rights, girls have rights, boys have rights. Those have to be measured as well. I’m not saying that there shouldn’t be something done to accommodate, because there absolutely should, but it’s not… putting biological males in the female locker room,” Blose said.
Smith then answered the biggest division today is “political ideologies that are being brought into these kids.” She said it’s created a division in the children, and that something needs to be put in to keep these beliefs at home so the school can focus on giving the children an excellent education and leave politics out of it.
Evans began her answer by saying she agreed with both Blose and Smith. She then said she is against including political preference, gender identity, sexual preference, or sexual issues in the school. She said the teachers don’t need to discuss these topics with students, and this is becoming more of an issue within the school district. Evans then said she’s not sure this is a big issue, but she sees it as something the board should strive to address.
Gourley said she believes the biggest issue facing the school is the teacher shortage, both hired and substitute. She said “if we don’t solve that problem, we don’t have a school district.” She said all the other “buzzwords” won’t matter if there is no school district.
“We live in a poor area. In 2020 the median income in Punxsutawney was $33,000, so if we go against federal law for transgender, and we lose our funding, how are we going to have a school district?” Gourley said.
Taylor agreed the teacher shortage was a major issue, and that she believes because of this, the district won’t be able to house a school in the next five years if something isn’t done. She also said the district needs to look at the broadband access to the rural areas in the district.
Taylor also said she agreed with Gourley about the buzzwords taking the focus off of the real concerns in the area.
“It’s my job, when I was in the classroom, to love every child that came in there, no matter who you are or where you came from, and that is what I would expect every person that is involved in a school system to do,” Taylor said.
Villella agreed with Gourley and Taylor, saying there are guidelines and equal protections guaranteeing groups like transgender students safety and security in a school environment. She said this related to what she sees as the biggest problem, “this us versus them instead of a we.” She said Punxsutawney has a good community, and that everyone needs to try to see what they can do together to provide the best opportunity for all children.
Wachob said the biggest challenge he sees facing education is mental health, saying children struggle to handle the day-to-day things, and have low self-esteem and self-worth. He said students will eventually feel they don’t even want to come to school in the first place if these issues aren’t addressed.
He said to address this, he said he likes to be proactive and teach students of a younger age to be able to handle their behaviors and self-regulate themselves.
Finally, Meterko focused on the numbers, pointing to the shrinking number of students in each graduating class. He compared the school to a business, saying “when numbers are going down you’ve got to address it.”
He said people might leave because they say there’s no jobs in the area, which he disagreed with. He said there are industries “begging for people” and that there can be some synergy between and students through programs that can help the students go to school and get a good paying job in a short amount of time, creating more students in the area.
Several other questions were posed to the candidates, and each were given one minute for closing statements about why they would like to be on the board.
Meterko started, saying he mentioned enough about finance, but that he would work hard to “derive the best financial program we can to build the best school system we can.” He also said he has a zero tolerance policy for bullying, and has found it’s worse than he thought in the schools now.
Wachob said he brings a solid educational background to the board, and is a hardworking member, often going into the schools and asking questions during board meetings. He encouraged the public to look at board minutes and his voting record in his time on the board, saying he is “truly here for the students.”
Villella said she wants to be part of the team that moves the school in the right direction, and she brings her background and experience in mental health. She has been in the schools in that capacity for the last 26 years.
Taylor simply said she is running for school board and would appreciate the public’s vote as her closing statement.
Gourley said in her career she has worked in many different states with people of different viewpoints, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, and was able to work with them as a team and accomplish goals. She said she would bring this same energy to the school board.
Evans said she has been very active in her time on the school board, helping to put the progressive discipline policy into place, which focuses on getting help for a student who is bullying. She said she wants to be the change that’s needed in the schools.
Smith said she wants to provide the best possible community to achieve their goals by being an advocate for the students, teachers, faculty and parents in the community. She encouraged everyone to go vote.
Blose said he is experienced in dealing with people’s issues and working as a team, bringing those skills to the board. He also said he is retired, and plans on the board being a full-time focus of his.