PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board continued discussions about the upcoming projects and concerns regarding the engineers, as well as discussing other topics of concerns such as “contested” books in the curriculum.
The board also talked about the capital improvement projects under unfinished business. Board members began by continuing discussion on the playground upgrades, and the issue with the water system in the ground.
David Wachob did the research on the water system for the playground, saying he was trying to find a cost saving solution around not having to deal with the water.
“I think this is one of the things where I’m kind of looking for a Band-Aid option, and I think if we’re going to do it correctly, we need to just do it correctly,” Wachob said.
He said stage one might be addressing water issues, and stage two would be a better surface for the playground. Wachob also spoke about the possibility of putting a roof over the pool deck area. He was also informed there will be an access ramp added to this deck area.
The board received a brief update from Buildings and Maintenance head Carmen Gett about the updated sound system for the high school. He said he will have a proposal by next month’s school board meeting.
Returning to the change order for the PAES air conditioning project, Board President Matt Kengersky said the project is still “a go” but reminded the board there was a dispute last month about some rooms that were missed by the engineering firm. Board member Chad Pearce spoke on his own research he did into HHSDR and other engineers in the area.
Pearce started by saying the 6 percent fee the school is charged is not the standard in engineering, but is more common from architects. He said when looking at a project that works off a percentage “they like to stack people on it so they can bring the bills up.” He said his other problem with HHSDR is the lack of bids they are receiving for projects.
“When I did some research from some of the contractors, it’s not anything to do with us…So when I look into this, all of them say they won’t work for HHSDR, that’s why we’re not getting bids when we do projects,” Pearce said.
He reached out to several other local engineering firms, who said they don’t keep architects, they outsource because it’s a cost that’s not always needed.
“That’s on the contractor, the contractor handles all of this, so a lot of what we’re doing with HHSDR is money down the drain because we didn’t need them in the first place. I personally am not happy with the results coming out of them. I’m not happy with how they conduct work. I’m not happy with – the cost is astronomical of what it could have been…” Pearce said.
He ended by saying he would like to see the board look into a new consultant or engineer for future projects.
Janey London questioned about the board being locked in with HHSDR, or the possibility of hiring someone else for future projects. Kengersky said the school approved last month for HHSDR to complete the high school air conditioning project as well, given the time constraints of spending the ESSER money.
Other projects, including the playground enhancements being discussed, can be done with a different consultant. Kengersky also added that feedback he has gotten from contractors is that the spec sheets are “over complex, unneededly so.”
During the superintendent’s report, board member Deneen Evans spoke up to bring attention to some books she has concerns with being in the school library.
“There are several books, I’m going to email you with these books, and I’d like to see if they are in our library. They’re actually banned books, and I just want to make sure – I know that we have a course, the contested literature course in the curriculum that has three of the books that are banned,” Evans said.
Board member Cindy Depp-Hutchinson asked who the books are banned by, to which Evans could only say that they are banned from libraries. Kengersky asked Evans to look at the form that is available for objections to course content, and asked her to fill out the form for each book she is concerned about.
The books in question that are part of the contested literature course are “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Kite Runner.” The forms were worked on by the administration in the last year, and revised because there was a challenge last year, according to Superintendent’s Assistant Curt Vasas.
London questioned Evans if she read any of the books, which Evans said she did not but had “detailed descriptions of what’s in the books.” Kengersky asked this be talked about at Tuesday’s meeting because it seemed like it would be a “larger discussion.”