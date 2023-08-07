PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed the first reading of its new proposed library policy, which was created as a result of recent discussions concerning the banning of books.
The proposed policy was read by board President Matt Kengersky.
The policy states, “The Board of Directors of the Punxsutawney Area School District understand some parents and guardians want to have oversight over which library resources their children are exposed to in school. The library media center provides access to a wide range of materials on all levels of difficulty, with diversity of appeal, and the representation of different points of view.”
To provide parent and guardians the ability to be aware of and restrict which library books their child may check out from a district library media center library, the board directs the administration to do the following:
- Post on the district’s website a searchable list of library books which are available for check out at the district’s library media centers. The list shall be updated approximately monthly to ensure it reflects the current selection of books within the district’s library media centers.
- Make available to parent/guardians of the district parent/guardian library book opt out forms, which provide parents/guardians the ability to identify specific books they are prohibiting their child from checking out of the District’s library media centers.
The form is going to be made available on the district’s website and will be sent home in paper form on the first day of school for a parent signature for children to be able to take books out of the library.
“I think this form is great, a step in the right direction, but I really think we as a board should go vote to remove these books that aren’t age appropriate, and books with sexually explicit material,” said Director Deneen “Didi” Evans.
Evans then requested to have the item added to the voting agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, saying she wanted to vote for the removal of “all adult rated books, age 17 and up, and any sexually explicit, not age appropriate books.”
Kengersky questioned the addition of the item since the board had just completed discussion on the new policy for this same issue. This was echoed by other board members as well. Evans said she felt that “purging and removing are the same thing, and we purge books,” and again spoke about sexually explicit books.
“I think we came up with a process during our executive sessions to already deal with this,” said Director Bob Cardamone.
Kengersky asked Evans to clarify her motion, and asked how the board was to judge what an “adult” book was. Evans said the library’s website will provide a rating for each book such as young adult, adult, and gives recommended ages for reading.
“I make a motion to remove all adult rated books and especially explicit, non age-appropriate books,” Evans said. “I think it’s our library, it’s our responsiblity to make sure we don’t have sexually explicit books in our library.”
Kengersky again said the board is within days of “passing a policy for parent choice for all books,” to which Evans replied that the board does want parent choice.
“If you’re taking adult books out of the library, and my kid can’t read an adult book, that’s not my choice, that’s yours as a politician,” Kengersky said.
He then referred the motion to the board Solicitor Jennifer Gornall of Knox Law, who was present at the meeting. Gornall said the request to remove “all non age appropriate books” is subjective and would be difficult to know which to remove, but that it was ultimately up to the board.
Evans questioned if the librarians really looked at the content of the books in the library since there are some with sexual content in them.
“We are going to have a policy in place, and there has been a policy in place in the past, that any parent can challenge any book in the library… We asked you months ago to list which books and go through that process and you refuse to do so. All we ask is to fill out the form, send to the committe, if we all agree with it, bring it to the board,” Kengersky said.
Evans again insisted that there are innappropriate books that she does not feel students should have access to. Board member Cindy Depp-Hutchinson again referred to the form to challenge a book, saying this has not been done by anyone.
The motion Evans made did not receive a second, and, therefore, was not added to the Tuesday agenda. There will be a second reading of the new library policy before it is voted on at Tuesday’s meeting.