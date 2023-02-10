PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board is planning its first budget workshop for March, and board members were told to be thinking about American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas told the school board he wanted them to be thinking about the ESSER funding because Sept. 30, 2024 is the deadline to spend the money.
“We still have some money, even with the additional cost of the air conditioning at the elementary school, we still have some money allocated towards construction or capital improvements. I think there’s the opportunity for additional money within that to maybe be moved into a capital project fund, if we so choose to do, based on how we’re spending out the rest of it,” Vasas said.
He said when the board has a budget meeting, he would like to have a further discussion about money. He said the time limit on the funding is close enough the school needs to have plans in place for the money.
Vasas said either of the two projects that were previously discussed with the air conditioning would probably be brought up again.
“I don’t think there’s enough ESSER funding to support either project in it’s entirely, but I think it could certainly offset a lot of the cost,” Vasas said.
District Business Manager Susan Robertson also said the construction fund has a balance in it, which the school needs to start making plans to spend as well.
In providing an estimate from memory, Vasas said the school has “over a million dollars” of ESSER money, also dependent on the final cost of the elementary project.
“...but there’s also other money that we’ve allocated towards, for example, cyber school costs was part of the ARP ESSER grant. That money can be shifted if we feel it would be better utilized in that capacity. Obviously any money that we shift, then the district’s going to have to pick up in the future at some point in time, but with the time frame that this money has to be spent, I think it’s worth having another discussion about,” Vasas said.
The board will discuss this and the entire budget during a planned budget workshop, open to the public, on March 9 at 6 p.m. in the district’s central office board room.
Angel Account policy
The school board was also updated on the process used for the Angel Account in the Food Service Department, as the process was recently changed.
The Angel Account is an account that seniors can donate their remaining balance of their school lunch accounts to, and cover the costs of students who might run out of money or forget to bring money for their account, and end up in the negatives.
Director of Food Service Lindsay Phillips said the board was seeing more frequent donations because of a change in policy by the Pennsylvania Department of Education Department of Food and Nutrition.
Phillips told the school board that a change in the process was approved at last month’s meeting when the updated service policy was approved. She said the change needed to be in compliance with PDE DFN.
“We kind of changed our process as to how we’re doing that and how these donations are coming about. So, that’s why you’re seeing those come to the board,” Phillips said.
She said there was a meeting in October, where the department announced it was no longer acceptable to assume any balance under a certain amount can be donated automatically. This means the school now has to have parental approval no matter what amount is being donated.
“There was a threshold of $3 before, and that’s why we have changed the policy to be in compliance with what PDE had sent out,” Phillips said.
Now, no matter what the amount is, she is sending a letter to parents giving a choice to donate or accept a refund of the account balance. If there is no response from a parent after two notices, a refund is automatically given.
Phillips said the administration discussed putting a halt to donations completely because of there being “a healthy balance in the Angel Account compared to our negative balances.” She said this could be discussed further and maybe set a threshold for when a parent is asked if they’d like to donate or not.