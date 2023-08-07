PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board covered a wide range of topics as the start of the 2023-24 school year approaches.
Under the athletics report, the board was presented with the possibility of a Girls Wrestling Program. Athletics Director Randy Reitz said there are a few other area schools who have started such a program and presented several possible structures for a Punxsutawney program.
This comes after a recent decision from PIAA to sanction girls wrestling programs. With the limited number of area schools with teams, Reitz said the girls would either have to travel on weekends for matches, or they would stay on the boys team but couldn’t go to tournaments that are sanctioned by PIAA. The third option is a co-op with Redbank, and the girls would have to travel to their school to practice.
Punxsutawney has two varsity and two junior high girls who wrestle currently.
The board reviewed the drafts for programs, but ultimately said they wanted to hear from the current girl wrestlers in the district about which plan they and their families would prefer. Reitz said the board would probably need to make a decision by October.
Elementary School AC
In the buildings and maintenance report, Carmen Gett said the pool is waiting on one more part, which is set to ship on Aug. 8. He also said most of the AC units in the elementary school are ready, all except for 10 rooms. He expects all of the AC to be running by about the second or third week of school.
Letter of Resignation
The board also addressed a letter of resignation from member Lisa Mennetti, effective Sept. 10. In checking into the appointment process, Solicitor Jennifer Gornall found there is no required appointment process in the school code.
“The one rule that you have to follow is that it all has to be done in the sunshine, which can be awkward. So any interviews of interested people have to be done out in the sunshine, and your discussion, if you want to have about which individual you think would be the best person to fill the vacancy, also has to be done out in the sunshine,” Gornall said.
The board does have 30 days from the effective date of the resignation to fill the vacancy, then the taxpayers can petition the court to fill the vacancy. The appointed person would fill out the rest of Mennetti’s term.
Board President Matt Kengersky said with this being an election year, he felt the community had already spoken on who it might want on the board, and suggested reaching out to the top vote-getters from the primary election results in May.
“I think that the top four vote-getters are who the people chose to serve on this board, one of which is here, so we have three remaining individuals with quite a few votes that aren’t guaranteed a spot in the general election, but are likely to get elected,” Kengersky said.
Director Bob Cardamone said the typical process is to solicit letters of interest from the community, which he was in favor of doing in this case as well. Director Cindy Depp-Hutchinson agreed she would like to solicit letters of interest like has been done in the past.