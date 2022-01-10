PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board reviewed some programs that may be coming to the district, some from the ESSERs money, during their meeting last Thursday.
Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas presented the board with purchases to be approved at the voting meeting Tuesday.
The first purchase will be for the resource “Boardworks K-12 Education Suite” to pair with the new Promethean Boards the district purchased.
“Through our Title I funding, the school district has invested in brand new Promethean boards at the elementary school, so this software will help enhance those. It’s fully customizable interactive software,” Vasas said. “It’s going to be beneficial because if we’re going to give teachers the Promethean boards, we also want to give them the resources to go along with it.”
There will be a one-time purchase cost with a 10 percent maintenance fee. As the software is updated the teachers will have access to the interactive Powerpoints. The cost listed is about $26,090, and will be paid for from the ESSERs 2 money.
The school is also looking to get some interactive boards for the high school as well, which the software will work with as well. Board member Bob Cardamone asked if the school would still be looking at the software if it weren’t for the special funding.
Vasas said the district would still be having a serious conversation about it since the school has provided the Promethean boards.
“The ESSER funding certainly makes it more cost-effective because we have a large sum of money we have to spend on learning loss and this fits into that category,” Vasas said.
The other program the board will vote on is Vision to Learn, which is a non-profit that provides free vision screenings for students, and glasses for those students who need them. Vasas has made contact with the company and is waiting to hear back. It will not cost the district anything.
“And again, this is tying in with the whole idea of social emotional, and if you can’t see, you can’t read. And I’m sure a lot of our students do not have the funding to receive glasses, so we thought this would be a nice service to provide,” Vasas said.
There is not an income restriction on which students can participate in the program once it is in the district.
He also presented the board with PAPER, an online tutoring platform the administration team has been looking into. The program offers 24/7 online tutoring, all done through chat once the students are logged in.
It can be used for tutoring after hours, or it can be used to submit papers for feedback –offering feedback within 24 hours –and cutting down on grammar and spelling checks on the teachers account, and it can be used during the school day.
Vasas said the next step will be to have a group of teachers look at the program to get their feedback before moving forward and bringing the program before the board for a vote.