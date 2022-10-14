PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board met in a short department meeting last week, offering comments on the success of the dual enrollment program with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).
“This is the first time we’ve had this where the kids are actually going down to the IUP Punxsy campus, and it’s working very well right now from the conversations I’ve had with kids,” said Manuel Barbazzeni, high school principal.
He said they all seem to enjoy the course and being on the campus. Students go to class at 8 a.m. and are back to the high school by 9:15 a.m. The school will provide transportation if needed, but Barbazzeni said the students have all had transportation on their own so far.
“We structured our schedule around them so they would be able to do this and then still come back and not miss any academic time in our building, too. So, it seems to be going really well,” Barbazzeni said.
The students are earning college credits that can go toward their freshmen year. The high school also still offers online courses with IUP and a few other schools for dual enrollment that students do on their own.
He said the school will be registering students for the spring semester, and possibly looking to expand the program in the future.
Department reports
During the athletic department report, Barbazzeni requested approval of a proposal to add seventh and eighth grade girls softball to the 2023-24 spring season.
This has been discussed for the last couple months, and interest was collected by Athletic Director Randy Reitz. This addition was approved on Tuesday.
The board also accepted the resignation of High School Assistant Principal Lauren McLaughlin, who will be the new DuBois Area High School Assistant Principal. McLaughlin will remain at PAHS for about another month.
Student board report
Student Board Representative Alex Momyer provided the board with an update of happenings in the school.
He told the board about the 9/11 First Responders Night that was held during a football game last month. He said there was a large turnout for this game and everyone seemed to enjoy the festivities and honoring the event of 9/11 at the game.
Momyer also said the football team won the Homecoming game against DuBois recently. He said the Homecoming court was great, and he enjoyed being on the court this year.
In upcoming events, he said the Club Fair and the Powderpuff Game will be soon.
The Powderpuff Game will be Nov. 10 between the juniors and seniors, and will donate the money collected from the game. This year, the students are planning to donate money to Make-A-Wish, Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol Administration, and possibly a fire department depending on the funds collected.
Superintendent report
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski reported the district entered an agreement with Soaring Heights to reimburse the district for speech services at the hourly rate and mileage costs.
“Our students that are over there at the Soaring Heights in DuBois are not getting the speech services that they need because Soaring Heights doesn’t have the staff available, so to make sure our students are getting served, we’re going to have our staff go over there, and we want to make sure we get reimbursed what our costs are to provide that,” said Susan Roberts, business administrator.
She said Soaring Heights is still actively trying to hire someone, because this is part of the tuition the district pays.