PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District’s pool was unexpectedly closed to the public last week after several mechanical issues that are still being dealt with.
Buildings and Maintenance Director Carmen Gett provided an update on the pool during the school board meeting last Thursday.
“The first issue would be the dectron, it’s not running right now… So we had six weeks out, and we’re maybe on week five now,” Gett said.
The dectron is a dehumidifier made specifically for indoor pools. Gett said the three-way valve that switches the dectron from dehumidification to cooling and back has quit working.
“Then we had a power surge last weekend. It cooked our pool heater,” Gett said.
He said he had some material on hand and tried to repair it and reprogram it, but then found burnt wires on the blower motor. He replaced the wires but was still waiting on the blower motor, as of the board’s meeting.
Finally, there was a leak over a recent weekend. Gett said he had just been down and checked it before the board meeting and it was holding water. As long as the leak was still patched and holding, the pool would be opened again soon.
“If it’s still good, then we’re going to open it up if anybody wants to swim. It might be a little chilly but they can go ahead and swim until we get the heater going,” Gett said.
If the leak continues, the school will have to have Barber’s Chemical come look at it. They will send someone down in a scuba suit with dye to find the leak.