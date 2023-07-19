PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council discussed finances regarding the pool during an update from SPLASH representative Mary Jude Troupe at a recent meeting.
Troupe attended the meeting to request use of Harmon Field for a fundraiser later in August, and to once again remind the public that SPLASH (Save Punxsutawney Local Area Swimming Hole) is now only acting as a fundraising organization for the pool. The borough council has taken over operations of the pool from SPLASH.
She said since she was coming to request the use of the park, she wanted to bring up the pool’s expenses again. Troupe said SPLASH is glad the borough started providing them with an account statement, because they had questions on some of the expenses. She said after talking with Kim Wittenberg, wife of pool manager Frank Wittenberg, the expenses all made sense.
According to Troupe, the statement showed that expenses for one month of the pool being open was $15,160.18. She said $7,150 of that went to payroll, and the rest went to chemicals, utilities, and other products needed for the pool.
“Anyone can do the math and figure out that SPLASH cannot generate $15,000 a month in fundraisers no matter how many events that we try to create. We are already doing two to three events per month,” Troupe said.
She questioned the borough about the expenses, and the rate that the money is being spent.
“The recreation fund will cover any type of shortfall. The whole basis of this plan… was you guys wanting to act as a fundraising arm to cover the shortfall, i.e. strictly the payroll and stuff,” said Councilman Nathan Frankenberger.
Frankenberger later read the recreation account balance for inclusion in the minutes, which was $152,674.88, and the SPLASH designation was $57,582.89
“Right now we’re currently running about $7,000 per month less than the previous fiscal year. Mr. pool manager, phenomenal work down there,” Frankenberger said.
Troupe agreed that Wittenberg is doing a great job as the pool manager, and said SPLASH had no complaints about this.
Troupe said she understood SPLASH was not responsible for 100 percent of the money, and was not there to complain, rather to create a plan for the future out of a fear of running out of money.
“We might run out of money, and I don’t know how many of you are aware that we might be short this month… the SPLASH account,” Troupe said.
Frankenberger said the borough would not run out of money because the borough has funds designated for the pool. Troupe said she was not worried about the recreation account, but the SPLASH account because “that account could go under before the end of the month and the end of the pool season.”
She wanted the borough to understand this since the bills were being paid for out of the SPLASH account. Troupe ended by reporting that at the latest fundraiser, a duck derby, SPLASH had 800 people sign up to participate and support the pool.
“As I think I’ve said before, we’re all of the understanding that SPLASH is not –it’s not your responsibility to cover 100 percent of the funds designated for the pool’s operation. We are happy with the fundraising money that we get and we will continue to be happy with any fundraising money we get because it helps us keep the pool operating,” said Council President Justin Cameron.