PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board received a detailed report from student board representatives Alex Momyer and Dawson Neufeld, focusing on several planned events.
Neufeld led the report, saying the high school was going to have its Veterans Day program on Wednesday. An assembly was planned by the National Junior Honor Society, the band played, and Craig Brush was a guest speaker.
The Key Club also provided breakfast for veterans that same morning.
A powderpuff football game is set for today, a flex day for the students. The teams playing practiced after school this week leading up to the game.
“So we have all the coaches, staff and players ready to go for that and we’ll be raising money from tickets and the basket raffles for Make-A-Wish. And the band is going to help donate from the concession stand,” Neufeld said.
Rather than ask the community for baskets for the raffle, the students turned within the school and asked for baskets to be donated by departments, clubs, and sports for the event.
“We figured coming back to the school and having the school donate for this basically student run thing. It was kind of a brainchild, it’s actually gone pretty well…” said Momyer. “Make-A-Wish luckily had the license for us to do this, so hopefully we’re going to bring in a good amount to donate to Make-A-Wish and the Jefferson Clearfield County Drug and Alcohol Commission.”
The students are also planning a “laid back” holiday dance after a boys basketball game on Nov. 22. Neufeld said the planners are envisioning a dance where students wear ugly sweaters or pajamas to the dance. He said there might be some Christmas music played, and make it a less formal event leading into the holiday break.
Hall passes
Neufeld and Momyer also asked why the school made the switch from the green slips to E-hall passes, saying there has been some confusion with this among the students.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski directed their questions to the high school principals, saying this was a decision made by them. High School Principal Paul Hetrick answered, saying the green slips were less reliable than the new E-passes.
“Green slips often got forged or they would get made ahead of time, or someone would lose them and someone else would take them, to where this is more foolproof. You fill it out. It’s there, you know where you’re going and it’s in the system. There’s no losing it. There’s no dropping it in the hall. There’s no getting it signed by the wrong person. So it’s a little more accountable,” Hetrick said.
The new passes are a program on the student’s iPads, and work like a stopwatch. Momyer said it’s a learning curve, and he thinks it will work once all the students get it figured out.