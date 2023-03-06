PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney School District Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students spoke before the Punxsutawney School Board for Career and Technical Education Month during last Thursday’s board meeting
The students came from a range of shops and grades at Jeff Tech, and all had positive things to say about their time at the school.
Presenting students were:
- Austin Yoder with Welding
- Kyle Lasher of Brookville with Welding
- Maria Hoch with Computer Technology
- Madison May with Advanced Manufacturing
- Joseph Bowser with Diesel and Heavy Equipment
- A.J. Hewitt with Engineering
- Mackenzie Greene with Culinary
- Colten Slovinsky with Culinary
Jeff Tech Assistant Principal Jenna Gaston accompanied the students to the board meeting and introduced them to the board.
“They have been selected as standout students in our building, and they’d like to share a little bit about what your support has allowed them to learn and the industry skills that they are preparing to come back to our communities and contribute with,” Gaston said.
Austin Yoder and Kyle Lasher, of Brookville, spoke about the Welding Shop, sharing they are both part of the Skills USA Competition for welding and fabrication this year. The third member of their team was unable to make it, but they placed second overall. The pair had some small welds they completed to show the board.
Maria Hoch spoke about the Computer Technology shop, sharing two designs she’s made on stickers and one on a keychain, which she had enough for each board member to have. Hoch will go to the Skills USA State Competition in Hershey with a t-shirt design.
Madison May represented the Advanced Manufacturing shop, talking about the National Institute of Metalworking or NIMS tests that her shop takes for certifications. She passed around one of her NIMS projects for the board to see, which was the “between centers job” which May said works within five to fifteen thousandths of a tolerance of an inch.
She discussed the many tools the shop has that students learn to work with like a lathe and CNC machines. She said the students learn the machines, but also learn “about skills that companies want to see within their workers.” These skills were things like having a clean work area, and working in a time efficient way, and working within tolerances.
“It’s certifications we will be able to take out for on the job experiences, and it allows us to be able to negotiate different wages or pay,” May said.
Joseph Bowser came from the Diesel shop, which he said focuses on diesel engines and all the systems involved in them. He said the shop has 12 engines right now, ranging from Caterpillar to Detroit Blanc.
“What we do, we tear them down for our task grid. We have over 1,000 tasks that we have to perform. So we take in, start from the top, work our way to the bottom, so that would take us two years to get done. After those two years, so freshman and sophomore year, your junior year you can go into Co-Op and go out and work for shops,” Bowser said.
He is eager to be able to put his skills to work and find a job using them, and hopes to get his CDL while at Jeff Tech too.
“It’s a very good place to learn. If you’re a hands-on learner then I highly recommend going,” Bowser said.
A.J. Hewitt shared his skills from the Engineering Technology shop, showcasing his work on a small robot and his work using AutoCAD or SolidWorks programs. He had a small robot with him, and a few things he had 3-D printed using the programs.
“I built a multimeter, all the soldering pieces, the capacitor, the diodes, the resistors. I put in all by hand and soldered all by hand. It took me about three weeks to do, its fully functional when it was plugged in,” Hewitt said.
Mackenzie Greene and Colten Slovinsky spoke together for the Culinary Shop. Greene is part of the ProStart team, which is similar to the Skills USA competition in other shops. She and Slovinsky also placed second in the MRE cooking competition the shop held with the National Guard recently.
After each of the students presented their shop, a few of the students returned to the podium to talk about another competition they are all participating in. The Bloomsburg University’s Zeigler College of Business Annual Husky Dog Pound Competition is a Shark Tank inspired contest among middle and high school students.
Teams up to four members have three minutes to present a viable product, service, or application to a panel of judges, followed by a five minute Q&A session. There is $10,000 that will be awarded to the top 30 students and teachers.
The Jeff Tech students participating in this year’s competition have 19 days left before they have to submit all the material on their pitch. Last year two of Jeff Tech’s teams placed in the top 30, with one place getting sixth place and the other taking 29th place.
Gaston later said she has enjoyed her time at Jeff Tech getting to see the accomplishments of the students.
“They’re way outside the box creative… The things these kids do and the sheer ingenuity,” Gaston said.