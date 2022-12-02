HARRISBURG – Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) and Rep. Brian Smith (R-66) announced Thursday that the “Punxsutawney Comprehensive Revitalization Plan” has been selected to receive $1 million in state funding as part of the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to a press release.
The grant is being awarded to the Borough of Punxsutawney in Jefferson County, which will implement the revitalization plan, starting with the installation of a new solar power system. This system will provide enough power to supply electricity to numerous entities owned by the borough, freeing up additional money for other developments in the community. As a result, there could also be a surplus of energy that can be sold to generate additional revenue for the borough, which in turn will be used to update and improve area recreational opportunities.
“I applaud local leaders for establishing such a robust revitalization plan and I was proud to join with my colleagues to advocate for this substantial state investment in our region,” said Pittman, who now represents Punxsutawney in the state Senate as part of redistricting. “This funding will strengthen our local community by lowering the utility burden on the borough, and by putting money back into its coffers, while also increasing recreational opportunities for local residents through updates to the Harmon Field Park.”
“Any time we have an opportunity to improve the overall quality of life in the 66th District, it is important we do so by tapping into all available resources,” Smith said. “I am always grateful to play a role in bringing home state funding for worthwhile projects, such as the Punxsutawney Comprehensive Revitalization Plan, with the objective of making our communities even better places to live, work and raise a family.”
Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik highlighted the importance of this funding and the support it will provide for advancing the revitalization plan.
“This grant is the first phase of developing a solar panel farm in Punxsutawney,” Santik said. “This project will have the borough free from incurring monthly electric bills. Once the second phase is completed, the revenues that were once used to pay these bills will now be able to be applied to other projects the Borough so badly needs to address. The savings to the borough will be in excess of $213,000.”
RACP is a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.