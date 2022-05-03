PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Veterans of Foreign War Post 2076 recently hosted the 2022 annual VFW District Loyalty Day Program, combined with a 100th birthday celebration for lifetime member Dr. John Quatroche.
Emcee and post member Bob Lott called the events “a busy ‘two days’ at (the) VFW Post,” with the combined celebrations. Lott first asked the audience to “please pretend that the date was May 1,” which is Loyalty Day. He then said after Loyalty Day comes and goes, to pretend it is May 2, which is Quatroche’s birthday.
About 85 post and auxiliary members from the 21 posts in District 26, along with special guests, attended the event. Local vocalist Heidi Jones was there to sing the National Anthem.
“The VFW leads ceremonies to recognize Loyalty to America Day when all citizens are encouraged to reflect on the freedoms they have, to support democracy and to honor those who protect America,” according to the VFW website.
Punxsutawney Phil and handler A.J. Dereume provided entertainment for the crowd, which was mostly from out of town. They appreciated the opportunity to get their pictures taken with Phil, according to Lott.
Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander read his proclamation that May 1 is Loyalty Day in the borough. Featured speakers for the program included District 26 Commander Dave Seymore, current VFW State Commander Nate Smith, and past state commanders Ron Peters and Larry Wade. Past state commander Ben Mastridge was also present.
“It is very unusual to have that many state commanders at a function at a post,” Lott said.
Congressman Glenn Thompson was also on hand to offer Loyalty Day words.
Part of the Loyalty Day Program included special presentations to the District 26 Voice of Democracy essay contest first- and second-place winners, Luke Ramey and Punxsutawney’s Adem Kural. Both boys received certificates and coins from Smith and Thompson. Ramey from Penn Run read his winning essay.
To begin the “second day” festivities, Alexander read his proclamation that May 2 is John Quatroche Day in Punxsutawney. A birthday cake was then presented to Quatroche.
Quatroche is the oldest member of VFW Post 2076. He is one of only five World War II post members still living, according to those present.
Lott said that the post fire insurance policy would not allow putting 100 candles on the cake, so only one large “1” was used to represent one century of life. A U.S. Census special report states that only 1.73 people per 10,000 make it to age 100, according to Lott.
Post Commander Jim Pallone presented Quatroche with a card signed by all present. As a gift, the post will provide an etched granite tile for the post’s Wall of Honor.
Jefferson County Commissioners Scott North and Herb Bullers greeted Quatroche. North said a citation from the commissioners would be forthcoming, and Bullers said that May 2 will be John Quatroche Day in Jefferson County.
State Sen. Cris Dush then read a citation from the State Capitol. He mentioned his first meeting with John and his wife Eileen as he first campaigned for state representative. He was impressed with the questions they asked to find out more about him.
Congressman Thompson read a citation from the U.S. House of Representatives and offered his congratulations for a life well lived. He said he would note Dr. Quatroche’s birthday from the floor of the House of Representatives.
Finally, Smith read citations from both his office in Harrisburg as well as one from VFW Commander-in-Chief Fritz Mihelcic from the National Office in Kansas City, Missouri.
The day ended with a benediction from Post Chaplain Ray Depp.