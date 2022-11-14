PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 hosted a dual program for Veterans Day and a bridge dedication ceremony for the family of the late Robert Pape.
The VFW was packed with those who came for the programs, with the Veterans Day program kicking off the morning. The ceremony was opened by Post Commander Jim Pallone, who spoke to the duty veterans fulfill when they serve the country.
“Veterans aren’t superhuman or anything, we’re just ordinary people, who when we were called to service, we went. We left family behind, we left mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and wives. Men and women all got the call and heed to the call and went off to war,” Pallone said.
He then turned the microphone over to District 26 Commander Dave Seymore to present the local winner of the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest. This essay contest is held in every VFW throughout the United States, with a theme this year of “why the veteran is important.”
The VFW Post 2076 contest winner this year is Caleb Verdill, who attended the ceremony and read his essay. He will go on to the district judging, which has 86 entries this year.
Key speaker of the program, Bob Lott, then began his speech, saying he has spent much of his time since Memorial Day trying to decide if this speech he was about to give would focus more on Memorial Day or Veterans Day. He said the difference between the two is a very fine line, “and the name of that line is death.”
Since June 1, Lott has been collecting names from the local newspapers of veterans from the area who have died. He said this is the list that will be used for next Memorial Day to honor those who died in the last year. He then focused on one specific name of a veteran he had come across who he did not know.
The first name on the list is that of Adam David Patterson, a 36-year-old veteran from Punxsutawney. Lott said in his obituary he saw the word “Iraq,” and wondered how the post had missed offering for Patterson to join the VFW.
Also on the list of veterans who have died in recent months were five VFW post members. Lott said the post needs to bring in new, younger members for the post to continue to survive. He said there are many veterans in the community who could be members, but are not and the post members don’t know them to reach out.
As Lott read further in Patterson’s obituary, he saw the “dreaded letters PTSD.”
“As soon as I read that, I knew what had happened. He had joined the ranks of 21 other veterans who had committed suicide that day, according to the national average. And then I thought, ‘you know we needed him but I think he maybe needed us more than we needed him.’ We don’t have any counselors here, special people that can treat a disease like PTSD, but what we do have as comrades who get together… We do have friendship, comradeship, we come together as groups and it could be, maybe, just maybe things could have turned out a little bit different for Adam David Patterson if we had known him,” Lott said.
He then asked the crowd how they feel when they see an obituary with an American flag signifying a deceased veteran.
“My opinion, what we think of a deceased veteran is a reflection of what we thought of him or her while they were living,” Lott said.
He then made a comparison to how he witnessed World War II veterans treated when he was an escort to Walter “Wally” Hurd on a trip to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. There were a total of 12 veterans in the group that he was part of, plus their escorts.
The first day they were there, he estimated hundreds of people gathered for photos of the veterans.
“It was at that very first meeting that I realized that, at least for me, the real story was not so much the veterans that were there, but it was the way the people of Normandy reacted to them,” Lott said.
He said the most eye-opening experience was parade day at Sainte-Mere-Eglise. Rather than a long parade filled with vehicles, floats, and dozens of units, the entirety of the parade were the 12 veterans who were there.
“That day, the parade drew in people that brought in, I would estimate, way larger than any Groundhog Day I had ever seen. I would estimate tens of thousands of people came just to see those two trucks with 12 WWII veterans in them,” Lott said.
He shared a few more stories from the trip to Normandy, all showcasing the care and love the people there had for the veterans for their part in liberating the area. He then returned to his list of local veterans who had recently died. He again asked the crowd “did any of these men deserve anything less from America than what the citizens of Normandy showed to our veterans?”
This portion of the ceremony concluded with Pallone re-taking the podium to recognize all the veterans present by military branch.