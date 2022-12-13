PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center recently welcomed Lisa Waksmunski as its new executive director.
Waksmunski first moved to Punxsutawney in the ninth grade, and has lived in the area ever since, going to college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania before starting her career and family. She found it interesting to be in this new position after having a love of weather as a child, but not pursuing this as a career.
“It’s funny, like when I was a kid, I had a passion for weather. I actually, when I went to school for communications, I had considered going also for meteorology, so that I could do weather,” Waksmunski said. “Then you know, things change and I decided I wanted to go into broadcast media and do radio, but I’ve always kind of had this thing for the weather.”
Her first day with the center was Sept. 14, and with the help of previous director Marlene Lellock through the transition, she is finding her footing. She said Lellock still comes in and helps her learn how paperwork is handled and what needs done to keep the center running properly.
She said Lellock has done “so much for this organization, and for the town,” but she is ready for the challenge of picking up where she left off. Lellock is also still going to do grant writing for the center.
The tourism in Punxsutawney is also a major focus of Waksmunski’s, saying that “Phil is what makes our town what it is.” Before taking the director’s position, Waksmunski was working for the Groundhog Club at Gobbler’s Knob. She enjoys sharing the lore of Punxsutawney Phil and keeping people excited for the town. When the weather center position opened, she saw this as another opportunity to promote tourism, and was encouraged by people around that she would be a good fit.
“I saw it as an opportunity to come in maybe with some new ideas, some fresh ideas and be able to do something for our town. You know, I really liked working at Gobblers Knob, and being able to tell people the folklore of Punxsutawney and Punxsutawney Phil and what happens here. And I knew that this was another place that I could do that. And plus, it kind of keeps it that I can still work with kids…” Waksmunski said.
Waksmunski also has background working with children and nonprofits through her work on the Punxsutawney Elementary Parents and Teachers Organization and SPLASH. She first joined the PTO when her son was in elementary school at Jenks Hill Elementary School before the consolidation.
She is already looking forward to being involved with Groundhog Day events through the weather center, like crowning Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog and the Meteorologist Hall of Fame. This will be the 20th year for the weather center hosting the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss, and Waksmunski’s son, Kal-El, was crowned in 2016.
Kal-El is also helping out his mom at the center by running a Tiktok account to promote the center and its programs. The center is also very active on Facebook, sharing out events and programs that are coming up. There is also a monthly newsletter from the center available through email.
She has plans to bring back some programs that had to be stopped due to COVID-19, like Sloppy Science Saturdays, Glow in the Dark Day, and even expand on them. The center is also looking into future exhibits, and new things to bring into the gift shop.
“We actually have traveling exhibits now, so we can travel for youth groups and schools and any organization who’s interested in having us,” Waksmunski said. “It was really a struggle in having a weather museum during a pandemic when people were encouraged to stay home and not go places, not touch things. And here we have an interactive museum where we want you to touch everything, and be a part of the exhibits. Some of the exhibits we got during the pandemic people haven’t even seen yet.”
Waksmunski said she initially joined PTO because she had taken time off from her career, and the PTO seemed like a nice family connection at the school. Shortly after joining, she found herself the president after several other involved families moved out of the district. Later, during the consolidation of the elementary schools, she continued with the PTO, helping to get several new programs started.
She was part of the PTO when the tree lighting was first held at the elementary school, and the trunk or treat. Being able to continue working with area schools and children was important to Waksmunski when choosing to take the position.
She said the center is still reaching new schools in surrounding districts, as Clarion-Limestone just had its first field trip to the center recently. A second field trip for that district has already been scheduled.
“It’s really fun and once we get some in here, they end up making it a regular field trip,” Waksmunski said.
“I think a little bit of my radio background, a little bit of my wrestling background, a little bit of my PTO background and a little bit of my pool management background all kind of prepared me for this,” Waksmunski said.