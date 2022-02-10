PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney High School Youth Corps AmeriCorps members presented their projects for this year to the school board, sharing how they are helping students in the elementary school.
There are nine students participating in the program this year and together they have served a total of 1,615 hours tutoring more than 150 students at the elementary school since their term began in October. The group has also earned a total of $42,525 in living allowances and an additional $15,107.13 in education awards to be used for their future education expenses.
Joyce Fosdick, the executive director of Keystone Smiles Community Learning Center and the AmeriCorps director, thanked the board for their “vision and foresight” to support such a program.
She said the money the students earn is kept in a trust, and they have seven years to use it.
“I would like to highlight this program specifically because it’s not a job, especially our youth,” Fosdick said. “You’re committing to serve your country, your community by volunteering.”
When students have jobs, their income is counted against them when applying for scholarships and grants. With AmeriCorps, it’s not a job so none of the money they earn is counted against them for future scholarships or grant opportunities.
High school senior Nevaeh Parente talked about the inclusion of the theater’s upcoming musical, “Seussical the Musical” with the group’s learning service project for this year.
“With March being Read Across America month and Music in Our Schools month, we’re basing our project off of Dr. Seuss,” Parente said.
The group decided to have a book drive during the whole month of March, kindergarten centers, a story walk, and then on March 4 the musical theater is going to go to the elementary school to perform their opening song.
“Not only will the kids love this but it’s musical, which a lot of kids aren’t as exposed to anymore, and this will be great for our music department at the high school,” Parente said.
The kindergarten centers are being led by Emma Galanda and Laura Rittenhouse. The centers will include interactive activities for the students based on different Dr. Seuss books. Abbey Stello, Julia McAdoo and Logan Gotwald are leading the book drive, and are going to make it a competition between each grade. The winning classroom will be awarded a pizza party.
“We are planning on donating a percentage of the books to children and families through Lisa’s Ladybugs, and others to different classrooms that would like to have them,” Parente said.
The story walk will be led by Hannah McSurdy and Cassie Peace, who will have a section of a Dr. Seuss story read in the classrooms that can be discussed with students. Kaitlyn Bair also made a flier for a Dr. Seuss-themed spirit week the first week of March.
Senior Abbey Stello talked about what it’s been like to work with the kindergarteners this year. She said she has noticed there is more limited social interaction than when she and her classmates were in elementary school. After noticing this, she and the other AmeriCorps workers decided to organize centers during recess.
“This helps the younger kids learn social skills such as cooperation, self-control, and sharing with their other friends and following one-step directions,” Stello said.
Some of the stations they teach are kickball, jump rope, chalk drawing, obstacle courses and scavenger hunts.
Laura Rittenhouse talked about helping the children at the elementary school during the lunch period. The AmeriCorps workers help the students get their cards and get their lunch. They will also help the kindergarteners open some of the more difficult packaging on some of the foods items.
“We have the students also pick up the garbage off the floor and we show them where to throw it away. We teach them how to quietly walk in the hall and how to behave themselves… Overall we just teach the students basic responsibilities, citizenship, and manners that they need throughout their whole life,” Rittenhouse said.
The AmeriCorps program hopes the board will sponsor 10 youth for next school year and two adult positions.
Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said she had two daughters who participated in the program, and said it is “a wonderful program, especially if you’re looking to go into education,” and that it gives them a good hands-on experience.