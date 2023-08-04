PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Police Department hosted the largest National Night Out in the borough to date, as the event continues to grow each year.
Police Chief Matt Conrad said the event is largely planned by Chief Clerk Jan Bozak and continues to grow every year. He gave Bozak credit for making all the arrangements with the organizations and businesses who participate in the event, and said much of the growth each year is by word of mouth.
“This is the biggest we’ve had. It just seems to be getting a little bigger every year. We run into someone, they ask to attend the following year and it just keeps growing by word of mouth,” Conrad said.
This year there were more than 35 organizations participating, and each booth had either an activity or a handout of some type for all the children who attended. There were also a number of bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses for children to play with.
“So, it’s just a nice, free night for the community to attend. See what organizations have to offer in our community, and then a good time for us to interact with the children, and even the parents that don’t get to see us on this level everyday,” Conrad said.
He said the turnout was good from the community as well, and the activities and booths were a bit more spread out around Barclay Square. The 5K run was also brought back, and hosted by Doug Craft.
The police department also moved its bike rodeo that it hosts once a year to this night. This event was previously held with the Festival in the Park, but was instead held on East Union Street, behind Barclay Square.
Lieutenant Frank Wittenberg, along with members of Jefferson County EMS, ran the rodeo and kept children riding through the course all evening on their bikes.
“Chief Clerk Bozak does a majority of the leg work, and I just try to help her out, and obviously all my officers are here donating their time, so I’d like to thank them too,” Conrad said.