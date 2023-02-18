PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Pizza owner Scott Anthony recently helped raise $42,090 for Make-A-Wish while simultaneously breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza party, which is the second world record he’s participated in.
Anthony is the treasurer for the organization World Pizza Champions, which held a meeting in Tulsa, Oklahoma to gather its international members to discuss an upcoming project. While all together in January, the group also agreed to do something, and decided on making an attempt at the Guinness record for largest pizza party.
“It was only 1,056 and we thought that would be easy to beat,” Anthony said.
To beat the record, each participating person has to consume two pieces of pizza and drink a small bottle of water. World Pizza Champions is a nonprofit, and often does community outreach projects, and worked with Make-A-Wish in the past.
Anthony himself has also worked with Make-A-Wish for 20 years at his own store. The group contacted Make-A-Wish in Tulsa and offered to turn their Guinness attempt into a fundraiser for the organization.
“They brought some of their wish kids and former wish kids and their families because the kids thought it would be great to participate in breaking a world record,” Anthony said.
The pizza for the party was made in a Tulsa restaurant, Andolini’s Pizzeria which has nine locations around the area. Anthony said 1,000 pizzas were made to feed everyone, and all the workers who made the party happen were given their own pizza party afterward.
“Andolini’s crew was outstanding at helping, and on a Saturday night, the busiest night for pizza, and were able to help out and keep up with their customer base,” Anthony said. “I’m still in awe, even being a part of it, in awe that it went off without a hitch.”
Make-A-Wish in Tulsa also has a college organization, which partnered the group with the University of Tulsa as well. Make-A-Wish used its relationship with the college to provide stewards for the event and a venue for the pizza party itself.
“We needed one person for every 50 participants to monitor that everything was done correctly,” Anthony said.
The University of Tulsa also agreed to match any donations made to Make-A-Wish. Between the World Pizza Champions and donations, about $21,000 was raised and then matched by the university for the total amount.
“Having Make-A-Wish as your partner does open some doors, but we organized it in relation to the university right before a college basketball game, so we did it before the game and they said ‘you have to be in and out in this set amount of time.’ We had like five minutes of leeway…We were able to do it and it was really amazing to be able to see that many people come through the doors and be counted at the turnstile and verified,” Anthony said.
The group found someone had attempted the record in December and was unsuccessful, and three days before their attempt heard that a social media influencer in Los Angeles was also going to attempt the record.
“We had to up our game to make sure if he broke the record, we would break his record,” Anthony said. “We changed our goal from 2,000 to 3,400.”
Everyone had 15 minutes to eat their pizza and drink their water. In the end, there were 3,357 who finished their pizza and broke the record.
Anthony was in charge of taking care of the representative sent from Guinness during the pizza party. He said pulling off a world record is not an easy feat, as the rules are extremely strict that have to be followed.
Anthony previously participated in breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest pizza ever made, making a two-mile long pizza about five years ago.
“You have to give credit to people that do it. You can‘t just call up Guinness… everything has to be verified and checked. Guinness is really strict with their requirements. No one can say you cheated,” Anthony said.
Even those who were stewards for the event couldn’t have any relation to those participating in breaking the record.
