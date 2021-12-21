PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Pizza celebrated its 20th year of Pizza and Prevention fundraising in 2021, recently presenting the Punxsutawney Fire Department with the proceeds from the month of ticket sales.
Central Fire Department President Scott “Crumb” Depp said the event acts as more than just a fundraiser, also allowing the community to meet the local volunteer firefighters. Even after having to adjust the fundraiser the last two years because of COVID-19, the community still had reason to meet and talk with the volunteers.
The last two years, the fundraiser was the whole month of October with people able to buy the Pizza and Prevention tickets from any of the three local volunteer fire companies.
“When you see us, you’re having something going on when we show up. That’s not when you really want to meet us,” Depp said.
This year there was a total of 5,050 coupon cards sold for the fundraiser, the second highest amount ever sold.
“The community really comes out and supports this event,” Depp said.
Though the firefighters weren’t in the kitchen helping cook the pizzas the last two years, they were still offering smoke detectors and maintenance help from their fire halls with the help of Kengersky’s Nationwide Insurance.
“Members of the community could stop at any of the three stations –Central, Elk, or Lindsey –to buy coupon cards. We had smoke detector coupons that could be redeemed at Kengersky’s Nationwide Insurance,” Depp said.
Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza, came up with the idea after 9/11 and seeing everything the fire departments go through and to pay tribute to those firefighters who did not return from that call. The first year of the event was in the evening, held on the first anniversary of 9/11 and was a great success.
“We would help make the pizzas, deliver them, and provide smoke detectors if needed and supply batteries. We would check their smoke detectors if they wanted to,” Depp said.
Anthony then moved it to a Saturday, hoping to expand it to an all-day event. This was successful, and it was later moved to the first Saturday of Fire Prevention Week in October before being expanded for the entire month.
For $9.11, customers could purchase a “Chief” pepperoni pizza (18 slices) or a coupon card to use in the future.
Depp said the Punxsutawney Eagles has been a sponsor for many years, helping to keep the cost of supplies down. Anthony also works with his vendors to keep the costs down as well to benefit the fire department more. He donates 100 percent of the profits from this fundraiser back to the fire departments.
Anthony has also helped school groups, Scout troops, the local pool through SPLASH, and Make-a-Wish.