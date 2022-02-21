PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Pysanky Eggstravaganza is coming up at the beginning of March in the St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
The Eggstravaganza is held each year on the weekend after Ash Wednesday, which will be March 3-5. The event will be from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The event is free for all with the supplies provided. The class is taught and guided by local Jeanne Curtis. She recommends having at least two hours available for those planning to decorate an egg.
Pysanky is a Ukrainian Easter egg craft, decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs, and using a wax-resist method.
Curtis also encourages any previous pysanky participants to bring their completed eggs with them to display for others coming to the workshop.
A commonality among those who practice pysanky is to travel to find workshops and “play dates,” as Curtis calls them. A couple people, who are more advanced, have attended the workshop from hours away in the past.
Curtis developed a passion for pysanky egg decorating after taking a class on the art at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. That experience inspired her to hold her own yearly workshops on the fine art of egg dyeing around the Easter holiday.
She began teaching classes and hosting workshops on decorating the eggs, trying to make it as affordable as possible. After a while, she decided to just host one free workshop over a three-day period around Easter.
For her Easter workshop, she brings in all her dyes, designs and pysanky books with inspiration and teaches others how to make pysanky eggs. Once the workshop is done, Curtis takes all the eggs home with her to remove the wax and suck the raw egg from the inside. She then varnishes them and displays them at the historical society, where her students can come to pick up their finished eggs.