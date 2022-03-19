REYNOLDSVILLE — Donna Price arranged the first known Pysanky egg craft event in Reynoldsville on Wednesday after enjoying the hobby herself for many years.
Price recently attended the Pysanky event in Punxsutawney that is annually hosted by Jeanne Curtis, and said she knew there were some who weren’t able to go who wanted to. She had the supplies already, and decided she would host some people in Reynoldsville.
She reached out to Curtis to gather a few more supplies, and Curtis offered to come to Reynoldsville and donate all the supplies for the event. This includes eggs that are donated to her by a local farmer, and the tools like beeswax, dyes and application tools.
Pysanky is a Ukrainian Easter egg craft, decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs.
“We tried to teach ourselves about 25 years ago. Some of us were here today, three of us, that were in that group. We just got a book and started and figured out how to do it,” Price said.
Someone who attended the class in Punxsutawney posted about it on Facebook, and Price’s cousins in North Carolina saw, and asked her to come teach them. She is going to be traveling to visit them and host a small class down there for some of her family and friends.
“I do a lot of crafts, and this is one that I can put everything I need in one basket. It doesn’t have to take up a whole room,” Price said.
She said she first tried it because Heidi Kunselman did a demonstration at the women’s club, and she thought “that’s beautiful, I want to try it.”
Price wasn’t sure which day Curtis would be able to come until Saturday, and expected low attendance on short notice. She was blown away by the high attendance throughout the evening. The class was held from 4 to 9 p.m. and many people came and went in that time, having 45 people sign up, and several other walk-ins showing up.
She was also happy to have people of all ages attend the event.
Mary Gerber, a first timer at the class, said she’s addicted to Pysanky now that she’s tried it. She even bought one of the kits Curtis brings with her for those who enjoy the craft. Gerber said she’s never had a hobby before, but she thinks Pysanky might be it for her.
Curtis estimates her events have designed about 30 dozen eggs, and that another eight dozen were used in Reynoldsville.