Radius Physical Therapy recently opened in DuBois and Clearfield. The business has locations at 5770 Shaffer Rd., DuBois in the Sandy Plaza and 211 Chester St., Clearfield.
The business is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are by appointment.
Employee Stacy Dixon said the business offers a wide variety of therapy services.
“We have services for all physical therapy needs including sports medicine rehabilitation, post-operative recovery, Temporomandibular joint dysfunction, vertigo, pelvic health, pediatrics, pain management, neurological and balance disorders and work conditioning.
“Our mission is to impact those in our sphere of influence through service and excellence. We commit to positively influence our team, patients, and communities, embracing the privilege to care for others. We do this by investing our time, energy, and resources into building a team focused on loving our neighbors as ourselves,” Dixon said.
There are 10 employees at the Clearfield location and three at the DuBois office.
Dixon said plans are being made for a grand opening celebration, but the business hopes people will stop in before that and see the facilities.
“Right now our door is always open. Please feel free to stop by anytime and say hello,” Dixon said.