PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Central Fire Department hosted its annual Halloween parade and contest ahead of trick-or-treating Monday in Punxsutawney, welcoming all manner of spooky and sweet costumes into the fire hall.
Despite the rain in the evening, many people stuck it out to participate in the parade and costume contest. Winners of this year’s costume contest include:
Prettiest
- First place –Adria Young as a jetpack astronaut
- Second place –Sophia Taylor as a unicorn princess
Scariest
- First place –Dartanyan Pifer as a clown
- Second place –Casey Dyson as a fly
Most original
- Alyse Smith as a candy claw game
Best Group
- Cheyenne, Nathan, Braycen and Lincoln Kanouff as garden gnomes
Judges Choice
- Cassie and Ellie Meneely as a cat and mousetrap
The costume parade walked from the parking lot of the IUP Fairman Center along Union Street to Barclay Square. The parade was led by the Punxsutawney Area High School marching band, and included several Punxsutawney Fire Department fire trucks along with all the marching monsters.
Also set up in the park, along the sidewalk of Union Street, was SPLASH with a tent of games and snacks. Held as a fundraiser for the George C. Brown Community Pool, SPLASH had hot chocolate and popcorn and a few Halloween games.
The costume parade continued through Barclay Square to the breezeway between the library and borough building. Library staff stood at the door to the library handing out small bags of pretzels to children as they walked past.
The line for the costume contest then formed leading from the truck bay of the Central Fire Hall, around the building toward the breezeway. Everyone walked through the fire hall to get a treat from the department, and hoped to win the contest.
Trick-or-treating immediately followed the parade, with everyone heading different directions for candy after the contest.