Winners of the “Loads of Luck” contest presented by The Courier Express:
1. Jeff Wilcox — Brockport
2. Michele Vogel — Brockport
3. Ed Stoey — DuBois
4. Cynthia Bowers — Ridgway
5. Ethel Gulvas — DuBois
6. Ruth Smith — DuBois
7. Steven Walsh — Falls Creek
8. Marcia Taylor — Reynoldsville
9. Sue Schlimm — St. Marys
10. Peggy Johnson — DuBois
11. Margaret Russell — DuBois
12. Chad Himes — Troutville
13. Bonnie Genevro — Brockway
14. Leona Knarr — Troutville
15. Lori Adamson — DuBois
16. Heidi Sawtelle — DuBois
17. Frances Puhala — Brockway
18. Melissa Johnson — DuBois
19. Stella Klebacha — Reynoldsville
20. Jill Domitrovich — Falls Creek
Each winner received $50 in Pennsylvania Lottery tickets. The correct count was “34.”