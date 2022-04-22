Winners of the “Loads of Luck” contest presented by The Courier Express:

1. Jeff Wilcox — Brockport

2. Michele Vogel — Brockport

3. Ed Stoey — DuBois

4. Cynthia Bowers — Ridgway

5. Ethel Gulvas — DuBois

6. Ruth Smith — DuBois

7. Steven Walsh — Falls Creek

8. Marcia Taylor — Reynoldsville

9. Sue Schlimm — St. Marys

10. Peggy Johnson — DuBois

Recommended Video

11. Margaret Russell — DuBois

12. Chad Himes — Troutville

13. Bonnie Genevro — Brockway

14. Leona Knarr — Troutville

15. Lori Adamson — DuBois

16. Heidi Sawtelle — DuBois

17. Frances Puhala — Brockway

18. Melissa Johnson — DuBois

19. Stella Klebacha — Reynoldsville

20. Jill Domitrovich — Falls Creek

Each winner received $50 in Pennsylvania Lottery tickets. The correct count was “34.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos