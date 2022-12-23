BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council appointed committee members for a Recreation Board after finding an already existing ordinance for the establishment of such a commission.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp found ordinance 118 enacted by a previous council that ordained the board be made of five members, a member of the board shall not serve longer than five years, and the term of the members shall be staggered so that at least one shall expire annually.
Those named to the Recreation Board are Melody Hollopeter, Jon MacAulay, Tera Hollopeter, Jonna Irwin and Kasey Shaffer.
The meetings of the Recreation Board must be public and advertised ahead of time. The board chose to have its meetings the same night as the council meetings, the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the War Memorial.
The council is considering creating a sub-account for the funds for the Rec Board, and providing them their own debit card for the bank account.
Spokesperson for the Rec Board, Melody Hollopeter, asked if the board would be allowed to fundraise, or what kind of fundraisers could be done since it is a sub-committee of the borough. Kopp said she would reach out to the borough solicitor on the legality of such fundraisers like bake sales or basket raffles.
Hollopeter said the board is planning to start “Winter Rec” in January, and will hold it the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. It will be open to second through sixth grade, with a time to be determined, but somewhere around 6 or 6:30 to 8 or 8:30 p.m.
“We’re going to have it twice a month to start out to see how it goes,” Hollopeter said.
The board is planning to send flyers home with students at the Punxsutawney Elementary School and the Punxsutawney Christian School. The flyers will have medical release forms and photo release forms, and parents/guardians will have to provide a way of contacting them.
“That will give the kids something to do at least two nights out of the month, we figure January through April,” Hollopeter said. “We might add a night, we just have to see how it goes.”
Councilman Wayne McKee also suggested including on the flyer for the children to bring gym or indoor shoes to put on once they get to the War Memorial to prevent snow and ice from being tracked in.