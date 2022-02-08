STATE COLLEGE — The new year has kicked off with an alarming rate of home fires in Pennsylvania, and American Red Cross data shows the number of home fires it responded to in January was significantly higher than six months ago.
The Red Cross responded to eight home fires this past month in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties compared to just one home fire in that area in July 2021. The Red Cross helped 22 individuals in January with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning after home fires.
As residents continue to turn on the heat to stay warm this winter, the Red Cross urges families to safely heat their homes to avoid fires. Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires.
“Take time to discuss your home fire escape plan with everyone in your household and practice it at least twice a year,” Hope Roaten, executive director of the American Red Cross Mid Central Pennsylvania Chapter, said.
How to heat your home safely
A 2020 Red Cross survey showed that more than half of us have used a space heater — which is involved in most fatal home heating fires. Provide at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. Follow these additional tips:
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes; keep away children and pets.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire burning in the fireplace unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
- Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
Two steps to prevent fire tragedies
To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family. You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores.