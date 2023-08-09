BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners heard from a representative of the American Red Cross about their Home Fire Campaign and how their partnership with the Jefferson County Emergency Services Department has increased safety in the county.
Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Chriss Schultz attended the commissioners meeting Tuesday morning to share some of the partnership opportunities available. She began by talking about the targeted initiative the Red Cross completed earlier this year in Punxsutawney with guidance from Tracy Zents, director of the Department of Emergency Services.
“Our state of Pennsylvania led the nation in fire fatalities for the last three years. So far this year, we are not leading. We don’t want to lead. But that’s why Red Cross has really spent a lot of time partnering with our emergency services, and fire departments to try to do the next program…because we want to be proactive in trying to put working smoke alarms in as many homes as we can because a working smoke alarm increases your chance of survival by 50 percent,” Schultz said.
The Red Cross’ year starts on July 1 and runs to June 30, for their yearly numbers. The Red Cross specifically responds to disaster events, mainly home fires in this area, and in the last year they responded to 10 single or multi-family home fires, assisting 20 adults and 16 children. Many of these were in Punxsutawney, which was identified as a high risk area for fire by the Red Cross.
“When we respond, we offer immediate assistance, which is typically financial in nature, and emergency supplies, such as blankets and comfort kits, which would be toiletry items, but that is not all that we do, that’s our immediate response,” Schultz said.
These disasters are also followed by recovery case work, which relies on community services in the county and health or mental health services through the Red Cross, provided by licensed volunteers. This support continues for about a month following the disaster.
“This is all reactive in response to disaster events… But what we focused on in this last year in Jefferson County was to work on a proactive basis, again with input from Tracy. Our Home Fire Campaign is like an umbrella approach to work with varying groups with emergency preparedness,” Schultz said.
The Sound the Alarm program targeted the area of Punxsutawney with the highest rate of home fires last year. The Red Cross partnered with the Lindsey Fire Company to host a Sound the Alarm event earlier this year. This event had a goal of installing free smoke alarms in homes where they were needed.
“We do not hand out smoke alarms, we install them. So we know absolutely for sure when we walk out of a home that there’s at least one working smoke alarm in that home. Many of the homes that we went into had none,” Schultz said.
The Lindsey Fire Company canvassed the area with door hangers announcing the day of the program, April 29. On the day of the initiative the company opened its fire hall to about 30 Red Cross volunteers from nine counties. All three Punxsutawney fire departments also provided volunteers who went door to door that day to offer and install the free smoke detectors.
“We had eight teams who went out, we made 66 homes safer with a total of 113 alarms and 133 household members,” Schultz said. “While this may be labor intensive, to be perfectly honest, it’s one of the activities and initiatives that our volunteers really like because it’s not responding to a fire, it’s not responding to a fatality.”
The groups also left another door hanger if no one answered the door of a home, with information to call for an appointment later for a smoke detector. In total with all the follow up calls, there were 161 alarms installed in 83 homes, helping 164 individuals be safer.
This campaign covers programs to provide fire safety and emergency safety education for all levels, with Pedro the Penguin for kindergarten to second grade, and The Pillowcase Project for third to fifth grade. There is also the “Monster Guard” free education app for ages 7 to 11 years old for emergency preparedness, and is downloadable for iOS and Android devices
Through a partnership with the Area Agency on Aging, all senior centers in the county offered “be Red Cross ready for seniors” and reached 64 seniors with the program, again addressing emergency preparedness.