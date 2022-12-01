DuBOIS — A number of residents in the Tri-County area will be represented by a new state senator beginning today, Dec. 1, as part of Pennsylvania’s redistricting process.
Redistricting moves the legislative district boundaries to account for population changes, based on the 2020 census, for the next 10 years, according to the Department of State. Area legislators and election officials have confirmed the new districts take effect today, Dec. 1.
The new district lines impact portions of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, specifically involving areas around DuBois and Punxsutawney.
Previously represented by Sen. Cris Dush as part of the 25th District, residents of DuBois, Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion), Troutville and the townships of Brady, Huston and Sandy are now part of the 35th District, represented by Republican Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr.
In Jefferson County, Dush keeps the townships of Barnett, Beaver, Clover, Eldred, Heath, Knox, Pinecreek, Polk, Rose, Snyder, Union, Warsaw, Washington and Winslow and the boroughs of Brockway, Brookville, Corsica, Falls Creek (Jefferson County portion), Reynoldsville, Summerville and Sykesville.
Dush, a Republican, will also continue to represent all of Elk County.
Dush does lose southern portions of Jefferson County to the 41st District, represented by Republican Sen. Joe Pittman. Municipalities now part of Pittman’s 41st District include the boroughs of Big Run, Punxsutawney, Timblin and Worthville and the townships of Bell, Gaskill, Henderson, McCalmont, Oliver, Perry, Porter, Ringgold and Young.
There are few local changes through redistricting for the state House of Representatives, as Republican Rep. Brian Smith maintains all of Jefferson County in the 66th District while Republican Rep. Mike Armanini keeps DuBois, Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion), Troutville and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Penn, Sandy and Union in the 75th District.
Armanini will continue to represent all of Elk County.
Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties remain in the 15th Congressional District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, a Republican.
The following are descriptions of the new districts involving the Tri-County area, according to the Department of State:
25th Senate District — Cris Dush (Republican)
- All of Cameron County; Part of Centre County consisting of the townships of Benner, Boggs, Burnside, College, Curtin, Gregg, Haines, Harris, Howard, Liberty, Marion, Miles, Penn, Potter, Snow Shoe, Spring, Union and Walker and the borough of Bellefonte, Centre Hall, Howard, Milesburg, Millheim, Snow Shoe, State College and Unionville; All of Clinton County; All of Elk County; Part of Jefferson County consisting of the townships of Barnett, Beaver, Clover, Eldred, Heath, Knox, Pinecreek, Polk, Rose, Snyder, Union, Warsaw, Washington and Winslow and the boroughs of Brockway, Brookville, Corsica, Falls Creek (Jefferson County portion), Reynoldsville, Summerville and Sykesville; All of McKean County and all of Potter County. Total population: 265,569
35th Senate District — Wayne Langerholc (R)
- All of Cambria County; Part of Centre County consisting of the townships of Ferguson, Halfmoon, Huston, Patton, Rush, Taylor and Worth and the boroughs of Philipsburg and Port Matilda and all of Clearfield County. Total population: 260,141
41st Senate District — Joe Pittman (R)
- All of Armstrong County; All of Indiana County; Part of Jefferson County consisting of the townships of Bell, Gaskill, Henderson, McCalmont, Oliver, Perry, Porter, Ringgold and Young and the boroughs of Big Run, Punxsutawney, Timblin and Worthville and part of Westmoreland County consisting of the cities of Arnold, Lower Burrell and New Kensington and the townships of Allegheny, Bell, Derry, Fairfield, Ligonier, Loyalhanna, St. Clair, Upper Burrell and Washington and the boroughs of Avonmore, Bolivar, Derry, East Vandergrift, Hyde Park, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Alexandria, New Florence, Oklahoma, Seward, Vandergrift and West Leechburg. Total population: 254,701
66th House District — Brian Smith (R)
- Part of Indiana County consisting of the townships of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning and the boroughs of Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg and all of Jefferson County. Total population: 62,378
73rd House District — Dallas Kephart (Representative-elect, R)
- Part of Cambria County consisting of the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton and part of Clearfield County consisting of the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover. Total population: 61,454
75th House District — Mike Armanini (R)
Part of Clearfield County consisting of the City of DuBois and the townships of Bell, Bloom, Brady, Ferguson, Greenwood, Huston, Penn, Pike, Sandy and Union and the boroughs of Curwensville, Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion), Grampian, Mahaffey, New Washington, Newburg and Troutville and all of Elk County. Total population: 63,767