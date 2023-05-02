PUNXSUTAWNEY — Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be celebrating 40 years of granting wishes to children with critical illnesses on May 5.
The local chapter — Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia — was founded on May 5, 1983 in Pittsburgh. Its first wish child, Bryan, a 7-year-old with cancer, wanted to visit his favorite uncle in Texas for one of his famous piggy-back rides. Since then, the chapter has fulfilled more than 20,500 wishes. Today, Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia includes 57 counties in western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania and all of West Virginia.
Research has shown that wishes have the power to transform the lives of these children by creating an opportunity for hope and the ability to experience life beyond illness. Children who have wishes granted can often build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight, and often overcome, a critical illness.
Drew, an 8-year-old from Punxsutawney, had her wish for a backyard play set granted back in 2018 after battling cancer. Her parents would always take her to a local playground, she loved it so much that she wished for one right in her backyard that had all the equipment she loved to play on including slides, swings, and a rock wall.
The local chapter invites the community to honor past and future wishes like Drew’s with a donation of $40 to celebrate 40 years of wish-granting.
Make-A-Wish thanks its partners, donors, volunteers, and supporters across the regions for making these past 40 years possible. The foundation looks forward to granting more wishes and inspiring hope for children with critical illnesses in the community for years to come.
For more information, contact Lacy Bair, Make-A-Wish Regional Manager at lbair@greaterpawv.wish.org or 814.938.8888.