CLEARFIELD — Hundreds of Clearfield County residents came together Saturday with the common goal of raising funds to eradicate cancer.
The annual American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County was held for 12 hours Saturday at the Clearfield Driving Park.
Thirty teams, through many means, worked to meet the goal of raising $93,500 for cancer research, prevention measures and ACS programs helping those impacted by cancer.
Leadership team Member Cammeron Ogden said, “We had a great day. We couldn’t have asked for more beautiful weather. It was really nice to see the community come together. We raised more than $90,000 throughout the year and Saturday and have several pledges for additional donations that will be turned in during the coming days.”
Event Lead Jim Carter, who has been serving in the position for six years, said, “It was another successful Relay because of the community. We celebrated with our friends, neighbors and families. I would like to thank everyone for their continued support of Relay.”
He said the leadership team and approximately 30 individual teams, made up of co-workers, family members, churches and businesses, have been working nearly a year to make Saturday’s culminating event possible.
“The fundraising and planning are nearly year-round,” he said.
Carter said he became involved with Relay in 2014 following the loss of his grandmother to cancer and the impact of the disease on several of his family members’ lives. His team, Carter’s Crazy Crew, has been raising funds since that time to help those whose lives are changed forever through a cancer diagnosis.
ACS Community Manager Susan Babik said funds raised through the campaign are critical.
“While money raised is spent both locally and nationally, every dollar raised has a potential positive impact for the community in which it is raised. Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County is funding efforts to find causes and cures for cancer through groundbreaking research. The work the American Cancer Society does impacts everyone regardless of where funds are raised. Although all the answers to cancer may not be found in our specific community, our community – Clearfield County –will be one to fund those answers and cures.”
She said donations to ACS annually helps nearly one million people whose lives are impacted by cancer.
“Funds raised allow them to get the help they need when and where they need it. ACS helps patients and their families with their most pressing needs whether that is getting rides to treatment, navigating the health care system, dealing with the side effects of treatment or getting answers to their questions. Whatever the need, ACS can help.”
Babik said funds raised each year through events like Relay are making a difference.
“We are making progress against the disease. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world but overall cancer death rates in the U.S. dropped continuously from 1991 through 2019 with a total decrease of 32 percent. That drop equates to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths between 1991 and 2019.”
She added, “One of the biggest factors in this drop has been progress in treating lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women. Across the board for many cancers, there have also been many improvements in treatments, from advances in surgical techniques to video assisted thoracic surgery to improvements in radiotherapy for people who can’t be operated on.”
She said, however, cancer still exists and that’s why county residents continue the fight against it.
“Science is nowhere near done when it comes to stopping cancer. It’s still one of the world’s leading causes of death. That’s why we will continue to Relay and support the mission of finding a cure for cancer.”