DuBOIS — This year, the Elk County Relay for Life will be joining forces with the Relay for Life of DuBois, according to event planner Eva McKee. With this change, the event will now be called the Relay for Life of DuBois and Elk County.
“We are excited to have the Elk County teams join us for the Relay,” said McKee, noting that this year’s event will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 22 in the DuBois City Park.
For more details about the event as it approaches, follow them on Facebook at Relay for Life of DuBois, PA, along with information being published in the Courier Express.
McKee also noted that the public will still see fundraising taking place in Elk County to benefit the Relay for Life. However, she said, if anyone from Elk County wishes to take part in the Relay for Life event they will need to attend the DuBois Relay or another Relay of their choice.
Luminaries will not be on display in Elk County, said McKee, but they will be displayed in DuBois at the Relay.
Luminaries are on sale now by either reaching out to a Relay volunteer, ordering online at www.relayfor life.org/padubois or watching for forms at the many events going on before Relay.
Those interested will also be able to purchase luminaries the day of Relay at the park. The luminary can be purchased in memory or in honor of loved ones. Deadline to preorder a luminary is July 8.
“We are trying to bring back the survivor celebration that we use to do pre-COVID,” said McKee. “We are looking for cancer survivors in the area that would like to attend the event. A survivor and one caregiver are welcome to attend. A survivor is anyone who has ever heard the words, ‘you have cancer,’ and have beaten the Big ‘C’ no matter how much treatment or non-treatment you may have gotten. Several times I have heard people say ‘I don’t consider myself a survivor because I didn’t have any chemo or radiation like other cancer patients.’ It does not matter — you have still beaten the Big ‘C’ so you are a survivor.”
Organizers are asking that the survivors pre-register for the event and then they will receive an invite in the mail for them to RSVP. They can register two different ways, by going online at www.relayforlife.org/padubois or calling 800-227-2345. Once they are registered, they will receive an email to get their free survivor T-shirt.
The deadline to register is May 20; this will give organizers time to mail out the real invites to the event. The survivor event will take place at 6 p.m. on the day of Relay at Pavilion B in the DuBois City Park.
“We are excited about bringing back this event to our Relay,” said McKee.
For more information about the survivor celebration, contact Marianne Swartzwelder at 757-403-3508.
It is not too late to start a Relay for Life team, said McKee. Anyone who would like more information about starting a team or becoming involved in Relay can reach out to either McKee at evamckee@atlanticbb.net or by calling McKee at 814-577-5924 or Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco at sharon.okeiff-fusco@cancer.org.
“We are looking forward to a great day for Relay in the DuBois City Park on July 22,” said McKee.