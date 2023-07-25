DuBOIS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that work to a deteriorated driving surface along Interstate 80 westbound in Sandy Township starts Wednesday, July 26. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of the roadway surface.
The contractor will reduce traffic to a single lane on the westbound side of I-80 at exit 97/Brockway-DuBois on July 26, and begin repairing the concrete roadway, bridge surface, and approaches Thursday, July 27. PennDOT expects traffic impacts to be minimal but urges drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing these repairs in roughly three weeks. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion, is the contractor on this project.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.