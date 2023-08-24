CLEARFIELD — The River’s Landing Event Center in Clearfield was the site of a recent House Republican Policy Committee meeting to discuss the usage of essential elements located right here in Clearfield County, and elsewhere in Pennsylvania.
State Reps. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) and Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) hosted the event.
Essential elements that were discussed can be used to make material for fighter jets and missiles, car and lithium batteries and even materials that make up smartphones.
However, the process for extracting these elements is easier said than done.
Pennsylvania has a rich history regarding energy and resource usage. In the early 1900s, the state was a massive coal-mining hub, with well over 250 million tons of the substance being mined in the state by just 1918. Now, these strip mines are abandoned and acidic sludge and drainage sits in these sites.
That is where these essential elements lie — within this drainage. To extract these elements though, people must first gain access to the sites. Once access is gained, facilities can be built by outside organizations and the state can use this as an economical resource.
This type of operation is the kind that Kephart and Armanini are trying to bring to fruition.
“Given that this type of operation would be economically feasible, it would do wonders for the economy of Pennsylvania,” Kephart explained. “It would create a plethora of jobs, boost the economy, help out several businesses and solidify Pennsylvania as the Keystone State.”
To support what they want to do with these abandoned mines, the state representatives brought on the assistance of two speakers; Pete Rozelle, a retired program manager for the United States Department of Energy and Sarma Pisupati, a professor of energy and mineral engineering at Penn State.
“This type operation would absolutely be feasible given that we took our time and did the geographical exploration necessary,” Rozelle explained. “This would be a great usage of these otherwise abandoned mines and again, given that it’s economically feasible, which it is projected to be, the supply chains we’d provide the essential elements to would give the state economy a massive boost.”
Pisupati then spoke, further bolstering claims made by Rozelle during his presentation.
“There are over 184,000 abandoned mines in Pennsylvania alone and we’d love to be able to put these to good use,” Pisaputi said. “Now, this isn’t an easy process, but here at Penn State we have the means necessary to do this on a larger scale. We have it patented and this system has the ability to run over 10,000 gallons of waste stream and drainage per day.”
Pisaputi continued, “Can this be produced on a mass scale? I believe it can be. We are, of course, testing things on this scale first, but given that this proves to be economical, this may turn out to be a feasible project.”
Work is going to be continuing on this project, with more news coming out of Penn State in months to come. There may also be more meetings of this kind in the future, providing further updates.