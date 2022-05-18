As of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania's Republican primary race for U.S. Senate was still too close to call.
Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick remained separated by a very slim margin as mail-in, provisional and absentee ballots were being counted.
According to unofficial results provided by the Department of State, Oz had 31.32% (409,794 votes) of the statewide total while McCormick had 31.17% (407,819) of the Republican votes as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Associated Press had not called the race. Per Pennsylvania law, a margin of 0.5% or less would trigger an automatic recount.
Kathy Barnette was a distant third as counting continued, netting 24.68% (322,859) of the Republican vote.
An unofficial breakdown of Republican voting for U.S. Senate (top three) in the Tri-County Area, as provided by the DOS:
- Clearfield County — Mehmet Oz 32.3% (4,115 votes), David McCormick 31% (3,953), Kathy Barnette 22.9% (2,917).
- Elk County — McCormick 30.55% (1,426), Oz 30.34% (1,416), Barnette 25.6% (1,196).
- Jefferson County — Barnette 32.7% (2,527), McCormick 28.9% (2,233), Oz 27.1% (2,094).
The eventual winner between Oz and McCormick will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November, as Fetterman easily won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fetterman had 59.1% (697,461 votes) of the statewide count, followed by Conor Lamb with 26.3% (310,780).
Fetterman received 76.6% (3,767) of the vote in Clearfield County, 78.9% (1,879) in Elk County and 74.7% (1,546) in Jefferson County.
There was much less suspense in the Republican primary for governor, as Doug Mastriano earned a convincing victory with more than 44% of the statewide vote, according to the DOS. Lou Barletta was second with roughly 20% followed by Bill McSwain with around 15%.
Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel, is a current state senator representing Pennsylvania’s 33rd District, which includes all of Adams County and parts of Franklin, Cumberland and York counties.
Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November’s general election. Shapiro ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for governor.
An unofficial breakdown of Republican voting for governor (top three) in the Tri-County Area, as provided by the DOS:
- Clearfield County — Doug Mastriano 55.5% (7,105 votes), Bill McSwain 18.3% (2,341), Jake Corman 9.1% (1,162).
- Elk County — Mastriano 51.4% (2,400), McSwain 19% (887), Lou Barletta 8.4% (390).
- Jefferson County — Mastriano 56% (4,316), McSwain 18.9% (1,456), Barletta 7.6% (583).
Voter turnout was decent for a primary election, as Clearfield County reported a 42.5% turnout, Elk County had a 36.5% turnout and Jefferson County had 35.7% of registered voters fill out a ballot, according to each county's unofficial results.
For local positions, incumbents ran unopposed.
Rep. Mike Armanini ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the 75th District in the state House of Representatives — which covers all of Elk County and parts of Clearfield County, including DuBois, Sandy Township and Falls Creek, among other municipalities.
Rep. Brian Smith ran unopposed on the Republican ticket for the 66th District in the state House of Representatives — which covers all of Jefferson County.
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson ran unopposed on the Republican ticket for the 15th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives — which covers all of Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
Of regional interest, Dallas Kephart defeated Derek Walker and John Sobel in the Republican primary for the 73rd District in the state House of Representatives — which covers part of Clearfield County, including Clearfield and Curwensville, among other nearby municipalities.
For the state lieutenant governor post, Austin Davis won the Democratic primary with 63% of the statewide vote, while Carrie Lewis DelRosso emerged victorious in a crowded Republican primary with 25.7% of the statewide vote, according to the DOS.