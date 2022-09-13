CLEARFIELD — Reservations are currently being accepted for Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority’s annual fall electronics and hazardous household waste collection.
Reservations being accepted for Clearfield County solid waste and hazardous household waste collection
- By Dianne Byers newsroom@thecourierexpress.com
-
-
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Krise Funeral Home set to open in Kersey
-
DuBois man jailed on several drug charges following bust
-
DuBois man pleads guilty in federal drug trafficking case
-
New owners of Benezette Wines gear up for first rut season in elk country
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
St. Marys magistrate roundup
-
Meals and her many hats at Clarion-Limestone
-
New Bethlehem woman gets jail time over animal cruelty charges
-
Throwing flies on a small stream in Clearfield County
-
Area business to give a veteran the gift of heat
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.