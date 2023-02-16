DuBOIS — Concerns about pedestrian safety while crossing intersections downtown were brought to the DuBois City Council’s attention during its meeting Monday night.
Alice Daly, a longtime resident of State Street, shared her experiences as a frequent walker, specifically mentioning the intersection at Main Street and West Long Avenue by Palumbo’s Meat Market.
“I have a concern about crossing streets at the lights in DuBois,” Daly said during the public comment period. “Some of us in DuBois choose to walk, and some of us must walk. Crossing the intersection at Main and Long can be dangerous. There’s not enough time for anybody walking to cross. You can’t cross comfortably there. It would be helpful if people trying to cross had a little more time.”
The discussion continued with city Engineer Chris Nasuti explaining the process and options available for crosswalks at intersections.
“When you get a green light, the pedestrian also gets a walk signal (at Main and West Long), and you are to yield to the people walking. We’ll talk to PennDOT about getting extended time there. They do have protected terms, where everybody will be red for a period of time while the pedestrians have time to at least (walk into the crosswalk),” Nasuti said.
DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark described the intersection at Brady Street and Long Avenue as an example of a protected intersection.
“It’s like at Brady and Long, everybody will stay red for a few seconds until the pedestrians are at least out in the intersection,” Clark said.
“So if we can’t get a protected one (at Main and West Long), I’ll see if we can get more time,” Nasuti said.
Officials anticipated contacting the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation this week about the intersection.
Reelection bids
Councilwomen Shannon Gabriel and Diane Bernardo, along with Mayor Ed Walsh, announced their intentions to run for reelection in the May 16 primary.
Next meetings
The city council will hold a work session Thursday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.